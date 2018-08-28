Report: Bob Costas, NBC Close to Parting Ways After Almost Four Decades Together

Longtime sports broadcaster Bob Costas and NBC are close to parting ways, reports The New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

According to Marchand, if a deal is struck, Costas would finish his contract — which currently goes through 2021 — three years early. Both sides are willing to head in the direction of a buyout, reports Marchand.

Costas told the Post that with his decision to stop covering the Olympics and his football views, it may be time to move forward.

"Sometimes you get to a point where it is not a fit anymore,” Costas said. “It doesn’t mean that anyone is angry or upset."

Costas has been with NBC for nearly four decades. He has served as the lead announcer for the Olympics, World Series, Super Bowls and many more iconic events. Last year, Costas criticized the sport of football over CTE issues by saying, "The reality is that this game destroys people’s brains."

Last season was Costas' first year where he was not a part of the Sunday Night Football cast.

According to the Post, Costas, 66, wants to work on a journalism show that would give a critical look at sports and possibly other topics.