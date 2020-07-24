Report: Blue Jays will play home games in Buffalo for 2020 season

The Blue Jays will call Buffalo home for the 2020 season. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

At long last, the Toronto Blue Jays have finally found a home for the 2020 season.

Toronto will reportedly play its home games at Buffalo's Sahlen Field, host to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, according to multiple reports.

Pittsburgh’s PNC Park and Baltimore’s Camden Yards were considered alternate venues before the Canadian government rejected a proposal that would allow Toronto to play its home games at Rogers Centre.

Toronto begins its regular season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, while its first home game is scheduled for July 29 against the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports that Sahlen Field won’t be ready for the July 29-30 series against the Nationals, with a more likely target for Aug. 11, when the Blue Jays host the Miami Marlins.