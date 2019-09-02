Report: Blue Jays to call up prospects Anthony Kay and T.J. Zeuch

Anthony Kay is on his way to Toronto. (Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

In a season where the Toronto Blue Jays have been graduating prospects to the majors at a breakneck pace, it looks like two more are on the way.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi is reporting that Anthony Kay and T.J. Zeuch will join the Blue Jays this month. The pair of pitchers should help reinforce a Toronto rotation that has gotten extremely thin of late.

#Bluejays manager Charlie Montoyo on who will start tomorrow in Atlanta. "We honestly don't know. An opener and a guy." — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) September 2, 2019

Kay is the higher profile prospect of the two as the left-hander was part of the return in the Marcus Stroman trade. The big left-hander has performed well at Triple-A since coming to the Blue Jays organization, with an ERA of 2.50 in 36 innings spanning seven starts. He’s posted a strong strikeout rate (9.8 K/9), but walks continue to be an issue for him (5.5 BB/9). He currently ranks as the Blue Jays’ fourth-best prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

The former Mets first-rounder figures to contend for a role in the Blue Jays’ 2020 rotation. He’s already won over fans with his highly-public exploration of Canadian cuisine.

Zeuch is probably best known for throwing a no-hitter on Aug. 19, but he was also the Blue Jays’ first-round pick in 2016. The 24-year-old has rarely dazzled in his minor-league career, although he currently has a 3.69 ERA in 78 Triple-A innings.

The 6-foot-7 righty can get ground balls, but the biggest concern surrounding his potential is his inability to miss bats. He currently has a K/9 of just 4.50 in Buffalo, making him exceedingly reliant on his defence. MLB Pipeline has him as the Blue Jays’ 16th-ranked prospect.

