Report: Blue Jays to make $5 beers available at home games

Thus far the 2019 Blue Jays offseason has not included a lot of news that fans can really get excited about. Some of the club’s additions, like Matt Shoemaker, Clay Buchholz, and Freddy Galvis, look like potentially productive pieces, but overall the Blue Jays haven’t brought any difference makers through the door.

Add that to a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. spring training injury – as well as the constant service-time drama surrounding the mega prospect – and you’ve got a recipe for unrest.

That said, there is some good news for the Blue Jays faithful at long last. According to City News, executive vice-president of business operations Andrew Miller has announced that each level at Rogers Centre will have a stand where all items, including beers, cost just five dollars.

Considering Blue Jays fans, and to be fair, virtually all sports fans, are used to getting absolutely gauged by beer prices, this is quite the development. The impetus for the move is unclear, although the Atlanta Falcons have provided a template for reducing concession prices and increasing revenue.

Beer looks like it’s getting a lot more affordable at Rogers Centre. (Getty)

That progressive fan-friendly approach seems to be making its way north, or at the very least, the Blue Jays are experimenting with it. Along with the affordable beer stand, the team will also be trying one-dollar hot dog nights once a month.

It’s hard to interpret this as anything but good news for Blue Jays fans, but it does raise a few logistical questions. Will these five-dollar beer stands have enormous lines, because there’s little incentive to go elsewhere? Will sellouts be common? Will there be any choice of brand at all?

Presumably we’re going to learn more about this and these questions have been considered. There is certainly a worst-case scenario where these stands become overcrowded and lack inventory, though.

For now, it’s probably best to consider this as a positive development and worry about the implications later. After all, enjoying the present and putting future concerns aside is what drinking is all about anyway.

There are going to be more than a few rough Blue Jays games this season where a cold adult beverage, or two, or some large unspecified amount, could be essential to getting through the experience. Now it looks like that tried-and-true coping mechanism could be a little less of a wallet lightener.

