Report: Blue Jays, José Berríos agree on 7-year contract extension

Kyle Cantlon
·Editor
·1 min read
The Blue Jays are set to lock up stud right-handed starting pitcher José Berríos for the long-term, according to multiple reports. (Getty)

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed starting pitcher José Berríos to a seven-year, $131M contract extension, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi.

The 27-year-old righty, who had one season left on his original contract, will have his final year of arbitration bought out at around $11 million in 2022, and earn around $20 million each of the following six years until his age-34 season.

Toronto acquired Berríos from the Minnesota Twins last July in exchange for highly-touted infield prospect Austin Martin and pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson. 

Berríos made 12 starts for the Blue Jays down the stretch, going 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 70.1 innings, good for a 3.52 ERA in 192.0 innings overall on the season.

Prior to the mid-season deal, Berríos spent six seasons with the Twins, making 147 starts while posting a career 4.04 ERA with the organization that drafted him 32nd overall in 2012.

