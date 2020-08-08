Report: Blue Jackets' Werenski to undergo MRI, status unknown for Game 5

Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday for an upper-body injury incurred during Friday’s Game 4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports.
Werenski’s status for Sunday’s elimination game against the Maple Leafs remains uncertain, according to Dreger. The 23-year-old left Friday’s game during the third period.
It would be a crushing blow for the Blue Jackets if Werenski is out for Game 5. Werenski led all defenceman with 20 goals during the regular season, posting 41 points, while playing 23:59 per game.
Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen did not provide a further update on Werenski’s status.
More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports