Report: Blue Jackets' Werenski to undergo MRI, status unknown for Game 5

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 30: Zach Werenski #8 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates the puck through the neutral zone during an exhibition game against the Boston Bruins prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on July 30, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday for an upper-body injury incurred during Friday’s Game 4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports.

Werenski’s status for Sunday’s elimination game against the Maple Leafs remains uncertain, according to Dreger. The 23-year-old left Friday’s game during the third period.

It would be a crushing blow for the Blue Jackets if Werenski is out for Game 5. Werenski led all defenceman with 20 goals during the regular season, posting 41 points, while playing 23:59 per game.

Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen did not provide a further update on Werenski’s status.

