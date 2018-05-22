Report: Blue Jackets prospect thought he was seriously ill, discovers it was a two-foot tapeworm

Not many athletes had as good an excuse for underperforming last year as Blue Jackets prospect Carson Meyer. (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Scores of doctors, trainers and psychiatrists couldn’t diagnose what was ailing Blue Jackets prospect Carson Meyer. Instead, it was one nauseating trip to the bathroom that held the answer.

While playing hockey for Miami (OH), Meyer was severely under-performing after a promising freshman season that led to him being selected by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL draft. Meyer went from scoring 26 points in 32 games over the 2016-17 season to just 10 points as well as a -22 rating as a sophomore last season.

According to a report from The Athletic, Meyer felt perpetually exhausted and experienced significant weight loss. It got to the point that an opposing coach reportedly asked one of Meyer’s Miami teammates if he had cancer. Tests for mononucleosis and other diseases went nowhere, until Meyer found what was ailing him in a toilet bowl.

Here are nauseating details from The Athletic:

“I was going to the bathroom, just like normal,” Meyer said. “And it came out.” It was a 25-inch tapeworm — the head, the neck and all of the segments, about 50 of them. It was orange. Meyer almost fainted. “I FaceTimed my mom and was like, ‘What the hell is this thing?’ ” Meyer said. “I was freaking out. Absolutely freaking out.”

Answers seemed to come quickly for Meyer after that point, with the tapeworm reportedly identified as diphyllobothrium latum, which can come from undercooked fish and grow up to 30 feet lone according to the CDC. Treatment had Meyer feeling better one month after the tapeworm, which is suspected to have been inside Meyer for a whole year, was discovered and the 20-year-old will be seeing a doctor later to make sure no larvae was left in his intestine.

Meyer is now reportedly transferring to Ohio State for a variety of reasons, one of them being that some at Miami didn’t seem to take his illness seriously. He still needs to get a waiver to be eligible to play next season, and will likely do by contending that the RedHawks’ failure to diagnose him created a hostile situation.

Story Continues

The situation isn’t apparently too hostile for Meyer’s teammates, who have reportedly named the tapeworm Teddy.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Brandi Chastain plaque looks nothing like her

• Olympian: USA Swimming covered up sex abuse

• Spurs abruptly disband female dance squad

• Dan Wetzel: NBA conference finals aren’t close, yet you can’t turn away

