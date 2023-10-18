Report blames worker's death on 'unsuitable' sand pit wall

An excavator buried in sand at the Ronald O'Connor Construction Inc. in Farrellton, Que., in November 2018. Earlier this year, the company pleaded guilty to a charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, and paid about $70,000 in fines and costs. (Courtesy of Marc Dompierre - image credit)

The wall of a sand pit at a western Quebec quarry was geotechnically "unsuitable" for the way it was being used and collapsed in 2018, burying an excavator and killing the worker trapped inside, according to an investigation by Quebec's workplace standards, equity, health and safety commission.

The collapse and landslide happened at Ronald O'Connor Construction on Highway 105 in Farrellton, Que., on Nov. 1, 2018.

Daniel Dompierre was operating an excavator at a quarry in La Pêche, Que., on Nov. 1 when it was swallowed by a landslide, killing him. Police say the ground is now finally stable enough to begin recovering his body.

Daniel Dompierre was operating the excavator at the quarry in La Pêche, Que., when the wall of a sand pit collapsed, killing him. (Submitted by Marc Dompierre)

A worker — who CBC identified at the time as 31-year-old Daniel Dompierre of Bouchette, Que. — was extracting sand in an excavator that day, said a news release issued by the commission on Wednesday morning.

After filling a dump truck, he manoeuvred the excavator onto a sand pile in front of a wall to continue extracting sand.

"As the worker rotated to empty the excavator bucket, part of the wall he was in front of collapsed and partially buried the excavator," the commission's news release stated.

"The collapse pulverized the cabin window, which then filled with sand. The worker remained trapped inside. A colleague tried to free him from the cabin, but in vain."

Pleaded guilty, fine paid

Emergency responders and the coroner's office were called, and they confirmed Dompierre had died.

The commission prohibited further access to the site due to unstable walls, and a path was built to the excavator over several days.

Dompierre's body was retrieved on Nov. 8, about seven days after the collapse, after avalanche experts were brought in and an engineering report on the site's stability was done. His father, Marc Dompierre, said the wait to retrieve his son's body was excruciating.

"He would have been out of there 40 hours ago if there was no one to stop me from getting my boy," he said at the time in French.

Story continues

Emergency crews were able to successfully recover the body of Daniel Dompierre from a quarry in western Quebec on Nov. 8, 2018. Dompierre died one week earlier when his excavator was buried in a landslide.

Emergency crews recovered Dompierre's body from the quarry on Nov. 8, 2018. (Claudine Richard/Radio-Canada)

The commission said, in addition to the wall being unsuitable, its layout didn't comply with regulations leading to the heavy volume of sand that fell in the collapse.

In April this year, Ronald O'Connor Construction Inc. pleaded guilty to directly and seriously compromising the health, safety or physical well-being of a worker carrying out sand extraction work under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

A total of about $70,000 in fines and costs were paid, the commission said.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, stands should be provided for walls with more than a 45-degree incline, and workplaces should comply with section 40 of the regulation governing occupational health and safety in mines, the release said.

The commission is handing off the results of its investigation to relevant associations and training establishments, it added.