Report: Blackhawks signing Vezina finalist Robin Lehner to 1-year, $5M deal

Star goaltender and Vezina finalist Robin Lehner is reportedly signing with the Chicago Blackhawks. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Chicago Blackhawks are signing star goaltender Robin Lehner, according to Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Although terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Blackhawks, Lehner reportedly signed a one-year contract worth $5 million, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lehner won the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded annually to a player who best exemplifies the spirit of perseverance. He was also named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, after compiling the best season of his career with the New York Islanders.

The 28-year-old posted a sparkling 2.13 goals against average, with a .930 save percentage and six shutouts in 43 games during his lone season with the Islanders.

Lehner later told The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus that the Islanders eventually offered him an ultimatum and moved on by the time he made his decision.

Robin Lehner said he "never walked away from" any deals with the Islanders.



"It not working out on Long Island had nothing to do with me." — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 1, 2019

Lehner said the Islanders "walked away." He wanted term, but the Islanders weren't offering term. He still wanted to make it work. Said the Islanders made an "ultimatum" on a deal, he thought on it for a couple days, and by the time he came back with an answer, they had moved on. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 1, 2019

Lehner publicly disclosed in a September essay that he was battling alcoholism and drug addiction, which led to him to seek treatment for mental health issues, and was subsequently diagnosed with bipolar disorder, with manic phases.

Story continues

In the personal essay which he wrote for The Athletic, Lehner also detailed that he suffered a panic attack during a March 2018 game, while a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

He revealed he was one year sober in April.

Anything is possible with this group. pic.twitter.com/cyo8gtlFvc — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) April 7, 2019

It’s a major coup for the Blackhawks, who get one of the NHL’s best goaltenders on a one-year deal, while the team tries to build off a second-half surge and push themselves back into Stanley Cup contention, spending much of the decade as a true juggernaut.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports