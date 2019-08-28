Report: B.J. Penn knocked down in bar fight in Hawaii

B.J. Penn’s difficult 2019 continues. A TMZ report indicates that Penn was involved in a bar fight Tuesday night in Hawaii, both dealing out and receiving punishment in the street outside an establishment called the Lava Shack.

The report included the following video:

Although it’s impossible to make a positive identification of Penn from that video, the bald man raining down punches is wearing clothing identical to that of Penn from earlier in the evening.

Video of a second scuffle emerged afterward, showing Penn getting knocked to the ground. According to bystanders, Penn was knocked down first, and then leaped on his attacker from behind.

Security broke up the final fight, and per TMZ and MMAWeekly.com there is no record of an arrest of Penn.

This marks the second time this summer the 40-year-old former UFC champion has been involved in a bar fight in Hawaii. Penn, who has lost his last seven bouts, now has an MMA record of 16-14-2. He hasn’t won a fight since UFC 123 in November 2010.

While he’s been penciled in to face Nik Lentz, MMAWeekly noted that the fight was brokered by UFC president Dana White with the mandatory condition that it be Penn’s final fight. Whether that fight remains in the mix after this latest incident is yet to be determined.

BJ Penn at UFC 232. (Getty)

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

