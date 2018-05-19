Bill Russell released from hospital after scare

NBA legend Bill Russell has been released from a Washington state hospital after an emergency visit Friday night.

Russell, 84, confirmed a TMZ report that he had been hospitalized, but said on Twitter that he was on his way home late Saturday morning:

Thank you everyone for the kind thoughts, yes I was taken to the hospital last night & as my wife likes to remind me I don’t drink enough. On my way home & as most my friends know I don’t have a heart to give me trouble @NBA @celtics @TMZ @TMZLive @NBAonTNT @MSNBC @YahooSports — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) May 19, 2018





Per TMZ, ambulances were called to Russell’s Seattle house on Friday night, and Russell was “having heart trouble and shortness of breath.” Russell’s representatives later said the reason for the visit was dehydration.

Russell made light of the situation in his tweet, saying, “as most [of] my friends know I don’t have a heart to give me trouble.”

Russell was an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics. He is an NBA Hall of Famer, a 12-time NBA All-Star, and a five-time NBA MVP. The NBA Finals MVP award now bears his name.

Russell’s most recent public appearance was at a Celtics playoff game during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Story Continues

Boston Celtics legendary player Bill Russell is greeted at his seat before Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Star recruit may not be welcome in NBA or NCAA

• Shaq’s ridiculous mansion on the market for $28M

• ReubenFoster’s ex-girlfriend says she made up allegations

• Former UEFA president: 1998 World Cup draw was fixed

