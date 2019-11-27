Report: Bill Peters has left Flames organization

Amid reports of racist comments and physical abuse, head coach Bill Peters has reportedly left the Calgary Flames organization.

According to Eric Francis of Sportsnet, Peters has left the team physically, but is still officially employed by the club.

The head coach joined the team on their Eastern road trip, but will not be returning to Calgary with the rest of the staff.

Peters has been around the team — staying in the same hotel — but has kept his distance once the reports of his alleged racist comments towards former player Akim Aliu and physical abuse against Michal Jordan was brought to light.

The still-employed Flames coach will meet with the NHL in the near future as the league is reportedly planning to get involved.

This is Peters’ second season as the head coach of the Flames.

