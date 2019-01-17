Report: Big Baller Brand Charging $3,500 to Film LaMelo Ball, SPIRE Institute Games

The Big Baller Brand is charging media outlets $3,500 to film LaMelo Ball and the SPIRE Institute in their tournament this weekend, according to Adam Zagoria. Ball will be playing with SPIRE in the "Big Baller Beatdown" at Marshall County high school in Benton, Ky.

"All games are free to film except for the Spire Institute games," the tournament's media guide said. "To film either of the 2 Spire Institute games, you will have to present $3,500 at the gate as per rules of the Big Baller Brand media credential."

Here's the email telling video outlets they must pay $3,500 to film LaMelo and @SpireBasketball this weekend in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/XoiiorNxVr — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 17, 2019

The $3,500 media credential is one of multiple revenue streams for Big Baller Brand. LaVar Ball and Co. are reportedly paid $5,000 for each LaMelo game by FloSports. LaMelo and SPIRE also earn appearance fees for various tournaments and events, per Forbes.