Report: Ben Cherington accepts Pirates GM position

Ben Cherington was the Boston Red Sox GM for four years. (Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

Ben Cherington will be the next Pittsburgh Pirates general manager, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

According to multiple sources, Ben Cherington has accepted the Pirates GM job and is currently in Pittsburgh. Story to come. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) November 15, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former Red Sox general manager was reported to be in the running for the position last week. The Pirates fired Neal Huntington in October after 12 seasons with the team that included three postseason appearances

The Pirates reportedly offered the job Thursday and he decided to accept Friday morning, per Mackey. He was spotted at Pittsburgh International Airport, which means he could be officially announced some point soon.

Cherington comes directly from the Toronto Blue Jays, where he was vice president of baseball operations. He took that job in September 2016 after serving as GM of the Red Sox for four years.

Boston won the World Series in 2013 during his time there. His first task in Pittsburgh will be to hire a new manager after Clint Hurdle was let go in the team’s massive overhaul. He was fired before the final game of the season.

Pittsburgh also let go of its president and put the managerial search on pause while it found a GM, who could then hire his own manager.

More from Yahoo Sports: