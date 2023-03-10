Report: Bears trade No. 1 overall draft pick to Panthers for picks, WR DJ Moore

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read

The Chicago Bears made a move with the No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Bears struck a deal with the Carolina Panthers on Friday to send them the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports. In exchange, the Bears received two future first- and second-round draft picks and Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This marks the first time the No. 1 overall pick has been traded since the 2016 draft, when the Los Angeles Rams moved up 15 spots to select Jared Goff.

The deal ends weeks of speculation about what the Bears, who haven’t had the first pick in the draft since 1947, would do at No. 1. The Bears went 3-14 last season but have been steadfast about rebuilding with quarterback Justin Fields, who threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns and ran for another 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in his second season in the league.

This trade not only gives Chicago multiple immediate draft picks in return but also adds another weapon for Fields. Moore had 888 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season, his fifth with the Panthers. In May, the 25-year-old signed a three-year, $61.8 million contract extension with the team that runs through the 2025 season.

The Bears picked up several draft picks and DJ Moore, who will be another solid target for quarterback Justin Fields, on Friday. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today)
The Bears picked up several draft picks and DJ Moore, who will be another solid target for quarterback Justin Fields, on Friday. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today)

While it’s unclear what the Panthers will do at No. 1, they do need a quarterback. The team used Baker Mayfield, PJ Walker and Sam Darnold last season while struggling to a 7-10 finish. The team hired Frank Reich earlier this offseason to replace Matt Rhule, who was fired after five games last season.

If the Panthers indeed go with a quarterback, there are at least four options available. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud was picked No. 1 in Charles McDonald's latest mock draft for Yahoo Sports, and Florida's Anthony Richardson, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis were all in his top 10.

Latest Stories

  • How I balance my nail love with my prayer obligations

    "As a Muslim, I couldn't have my nails done if I intended to pray," writes Sidra Sheikh.

  • Canada Post's first electric delivery vans roll out on Vancouver Island

    Canada Post unveiled its first fleet of battery-electric delivery vehicles in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday. The rollout of the 14 cargo vans is part of the Crown corporation's commitment to electrify its national fleet of 14,000 vehicles by 2040. "Last year, the corporation set aside more than $1 billion to cut emissions and move forward on the electrification of its last-mile fleet," said Suromitra Sanatani, chair of Canada Post's board of directors. "Canadians expect their postal service to play

  • Who will emerge in a wide-open West after Kevin Durant's injury and uncertainty around Grizzlies, Warriors?

    It’s so jumbled and things are so uncertain, one could reasonably consider the new-look Los Angeles Lakers as a team to make some noise should they emerge from their current play-in tournament status.

  • 2023 Fantasy Baseball: Fade these MLB stars at their current ADPs

    Sometimes, it's not just about drafting a certain player; it's about drafting him at the right slot. Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski highlights some stars to pass up at their current ADPs.

  • In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet will not be red

    Many things about the Academy Awards have changed over the years, but for the past six decades there has been at least one constant: The red carpet. On Wednesday outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, workers unspooled a champagne-colored carpet as Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the 95th Oscars on Sunday, presided over the occasion. “I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed," Kimmel said.

  • 'This is about pride:' Péladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL

    MONTREAL — For Pierre Karl Péladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday. While the terms of the sale remained confidential, part of an agreement with the team's former owners, Péladeau said that he needed to sign "not a small cheque." "This is not a business operation, this is about pride," Péladeau said i

  • Canadian time changes may be a thing of the past if U.S. passes 'sunshine' law

    Legislation in the United States that could trigger an end to seasonal time changes in Canada is moving forward again, as Canadians get ready to wind their clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night. Provinces have been promising for years to ditch the time change but have cited a need for consistency with U.S. states for the delays. Now a U.S. bill to authorize the change that has been repeatedly thwarted is back in play. Last week, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio reintroduced the Sunshin

  • North Carolina likely to go from preseason No. 1 to missing NCAA tournament

    The Tar Heels are out of chances to save a disappointing season after a 68-59 loss to Virginia in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday night.

  • 4 Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended for season, coach and GM for 5 games after 'off-ice incident': WHL

    The head coach and general manager of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors have been sidelined, along with four major junior hockey players, following an investigation into an undisclosed off-ice incident while the team was in Edmonton. The league announced the conclusion of an investigation into a violation of team rules and the league's policies on Friday, along with the resulting sanctions against the Warriors, which include a $25,000 fine. The four Moose Jaw players, who were previ

  • Nasa is monitoring an asteroid that could collide with Earth on Valentine’s Day in 2046

    The space agency’s Asteroid Watch says the giant rock’s trajectory puts it on a possible collision course with Earth

  • Elias Pettersson's re-emergence a huge silver lining in Canucks' bleak year

    In this edition of 10 Insights and Observations, we look at a fake slap shot, an interesting trade, Elias Pettersson the penalty killer and much more.

  • WestJet's takeover of Sunwing gets federal government approval

    Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the decision "was not taken lightly, specially in light of everything that happened over the holidays for those who flew with Sunwing."

  • Tiger Woods 'Livid' Over Ex Erica Herman's Lawsuit, Source Says Relationship 'Deteriorated' After His Accident

    Herman "was more serious about a long-term commitment" than Woods was, a source close to the golfer tells PEOPLE

  • Erica Herman vs. Tiger Woods explained: ‘It’s a serious allegation that she’s making’

    While the initial headlines in the wake of the filing focused on the lurid suggestion of potential sexual harassment or sexual assault allegations, the truth remains hidden for the moment.

  • Man Wearing Bed At Paris Fashion Week Show Totally Upstages Avril Lavigne And Tyga

    The fashionista even applied a face mask, cucumber to his eyes and took a nap before the show began.

  • Stocks tumble as Wall Street wonders what will break next

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fear rattled Wall Street, and stocks tumbled Friday on worries about what’s next to break under the weight of rising interest rates following the biggest U.S. bank failure in nearly 15 years. The S&P 500 dropped 1.4% to cap its worst week since September. That’s despite a highly anticipated report on Friday showing pay raises for workers are slowing and other signals Wall Street wants to see of cooling pressure on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 345 points, or 1.

  • DeSantis visits Iowa as interest in likely Trump rival rises

    DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Ahead of a widely expected presidential campaign, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced himself to an eager audience of Iowa Republicans on Friday with a message that leaned into the antagonism toward the left that has made him a popular figure among conservatives. “We will never surrender to the woke mob,” he said at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport. “Our state is where the woke mob goes to die.” With the Iowa caucuses less than a year aw

  • Evacuations Ordered in Southern California as Kern River Swells, Floods Homes

    Local officials in Kern County, California, issued evacuation orders to residents on Friday, March 10, as widespread rain deluged the area.Footage posted by Kern County’s Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop shows the Kern River overflowing around homes in Kernville on Friday. Alsop said the river had risen 17 feet.More scattered showers and thunderstorms were possible over the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Ryan Alsop via Storyful

  • Murphy says Packers would honor trade request from Rodgers

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy confirmed that the team granted the New York Jets permission to talk with Aaron Rodgers and would honor a trade request if the four-time MVP quarterback makes one. Murphy made those comments Friday while speaking during a broadcast of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls basketball championships that aired on Green Bay television station WCWF. “We’re really hopeful that we can reach a resolution that works not

  • Mikaela Shiffrin ties alpine skiing World Cup wins record with 86th victory

    Shiffrin has been on a tear this winter.