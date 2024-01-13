Report: Bears to interview Kentucky’s Liam Coen for vacant OC position

The Chicago Bears are set to interview another candidate for their vacant offensive coordinator position, and it looks like they have zeroed in on a certain type of coach. On Friday evening, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported the Bears plan to interview University of Kentucky offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen for their coordinator position.

Coen has coached various offensive positions since 2010, but has primarily bounced back and forth between Kentucky and the Los Angeles Rams in recent seasons as their offensive coordinator. In 2023, he coordinated a transitioning Kentucky offense that saw quarterback Devin Leary throw for 2,746 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 2021, he helped put quarterback Will Levis on the map in his first season as a Wildcat with his 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions during Kentucky’s 10-3 campaign.

In between those stints, Coen spent the 2022 season as the Rams’ offensive coordinator on Sean McVay’s staff during their sluggish Super Bowl hangover, where they were a bottom-five offense in many categories, including dead last in total yards (280.5). He also worked with the Rams from 2018–2019 as the assistant wide receivers coach and in 2020 as the assistant quarterbacks coach.

The 38-year-old is the third coach to surface on the Bears’ radar, joining Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Clint Kubiak. All three coaches hail from the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, providing a glimpse into the type of offense the Bears are looking to run in 2024.

