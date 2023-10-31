Report: Bears have high asking price for CB Jaylon Johnson ahead of trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson is still a Chicago Bear at time of publication (roughly an hour before the 3 p.m. CT deadline).

Johnson formally requested a trade late Monday night, and the Bears granted him permission to seek one shortly after. It could very well be a negotiating tactic to help Johnson gauge exactly what other teams would be willing to give him, as opposed to Chicago.

If the Bears opt to pull the trigger and deal Johnson, it sounds like a premium draft pick could be in play. According to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, the Bears have a “high asking price” for Johnson, which could very well be a second-round selection.

90 minutes remaining until NFL trade deadline. Word is the #Bears have put a high asking price on CB Jaylon Johnson. We will have to wait and see if something happens. Unknown at this point: What kind of money JJ has in mind for a new contract, a real factor in this equation. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 31, 2023

Biggs also raised a good point: How much money does Johnson have in mind for a new contract?

That’s what both sides failed to find common ground on during negotiations. If Johnson’s camp sees that they likely won’t find a better deal than what Chicago is offering, it could wind up being good for the Bears.

Chicago has been active in the trade market already, acquiring defensive end Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2024 second-round selection.

We’ll see if Chicago will look to get that high selection back in dealing their top cornerback.

