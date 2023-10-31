Report: Bears CB Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said things would likely be quiet for the team around this year’s trade deadline. Not anymore. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

#Bears corner Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade, per source. Chicago granted permission to search for a new home before today’s trade deadline. The player and team negotiated a new contract last week but couldn’t come close to a deal. So, a talented corner is now available. pic.twitter.com/XCU5EsZqF2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2023

Johnson, who is a free agent at the end of the season, had been discussing a long-term deal with the Bears as recently as last week. The two sides remain apart on a deal, and the team has given Johnson permission to seek a trade.

The 24-year-old cornerback was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah and is one of the final pillars left from the Ryan Pace era. Johnson has proven himself to be one of the better cover corners in the league and is having arguably the best season of his career. He has two interceptions and is allowing a completion percentage of just 47% with no touchdowns.

With Johnson now on the market, he becomes one of the hottest names to watch ahead of the deadline. The Bears have until 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday to make a trade. Otherwise, Johnson will play out the season in Chicago.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire