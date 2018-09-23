Report: Baker Mayfield will be announced as Browns starting quarterback on Monday

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson will announce Baker Mayfield as the team’s starting quarterback on Monday.

Mayfield made his debut in the Browns’ Thursday night game against the New York Jets, and he led the team to their first victory in 635 days. Prior to Thursday, the Browns hadn’t won a game since Dec. 24, 2016. And Mayfield was exactly what the Browns needed. He was 17-for-23 in passing for 201 yards, and the guy even caught a two-point conversion.

Mayfield didn’t start the game on Thursday. Jackson only went to Mayfield after starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor was knocked out of the game with a concussion. At that point, the Browns were in a 14-0 hole. After Mayfield came in, the Browns went on to win 21-17.

After Mayfield led the Browns to that monumental win, Jackson refused to commit to naming Mayfield — or anyone — as the team’s starter, saying that he had to “watch the tape” first. After he watched the tape, he shared his effusive praise with Cleveland.com.

“It was as good as I thought live,” he said. “(Mayfield) made some tremendous throws. Obviously, he was able to move the team. Played with some rhythm. Got the ball into the playmakers’ hands and gave them chances to make plays. There are some things that he has to clean up obviously. “We can’t have the ball out on the ground. There are some progression things that we’ll work through. Overall for his first game out under the lights in that environment in that situation, he handled all of that extremely well and played well.”

