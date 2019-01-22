Report: Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs making progress on contract extension





While Mitch Marner remains uninterested in negotiating an extension with the Maple Leafs during the regular season, his world-class teammate appears to be more than willing to do so.

Auston Matthews is reportedly inching closer to signing a contract extension with Toronto, according to Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, who met with the media on Tuesday morning. The two sides have reportedly made progress on a new deal, which Dubas would like to see finalized as soon as possible.

The Maple Leafs are reportedly seeking long-term financial clarity before entertaining potential offers ahead of the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

Matthews, a pending restricted free agent at season’s end, reportedly began discussing an extension with Toronto’s brass late last summer. The third-year forward ranks fourth on the team in points (42), nearly 20 points behind Marner, who leads the team with 61.

Marner, whose entry-level contract also expires this summer, has opted not to negotiate a new deal with Toronto during the 2018-19 season.

