Report: Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs making progress on contract extension

Chase Kell
Yahoo Canada Sports

While Mitch Marner remains uninterested in negotiating an extension with the Maple Leafs during the regular season, his world-class teammate appears to be more than willing to do so.

Auston Matthews is reportedly inching closer to signing a contract extension with Toronto, according to Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, who met with the media on Tuesday morning. The two sides have reportedly made progress on a new deal, which Dubas would like to see finalized as soon as possible.

The Maple Leafs are reportedly seeking long-term financial clarity before entertaining potential offers ahead of the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

Matthews, a pending restricted free agent at season’s end, reportedly began discussing an extension with Toronto’s brass late last summer. The third-year forward ranks fourth on the team in points (42), nearly 20 points behind Marner, who leads the team with 61.

Marner, whose entry-level contract also expires this summer, has opted not to negotiate a new deal with Toronto during the 2018-19 season.

