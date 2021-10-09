Report about attack on doctor's house in Srinagar 'fake news', says J-K police

Representative image
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that a report being circulated about an attack on the house of a doctor in Srinagar is 'fake news'.

The police said few stray bullets during the Natipora encounter had hit two vehicles and windows of two houses in the locality last night.

