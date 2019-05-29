Astros lose Carlos Correa for multiple weeks with cracked rib suffered during massage gone awry

The Houston Astros are going to be without one of their biggest stars for at least a couple weeks. Shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to miss at least three weeks with a cracked rib, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26.

The injury, however, didn’t happen during a game or a workout. Correa said he suffered the cracked rib during a massage at his home on Tuesday, something he said made the injury “even more frustrating.”

Carlos Correa's full statement, disseminated by the Astros pic.twitter.com/yj5D3Fy4hy — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 29, 2019

The 24-year-old was initially expected to play Tuesday’s game, but was removed from the lineup due to rib pain. After further tests, the team placed Correa on the Injured List on Wednesday. Correa could miss up to six weeks, according to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

The injury halts what has been a strong comeback season for Correa. After battling through injuries last season, Correa is hitting .295/.360/.547 over 214 plate appearances.

Despite Correa’s performance, the Astros are well equipped to handle his absence. Though the Oakland Athletics have surged over the past week, the Astros still hold a 7.5 game lead over Oakland in the American League West. At 37-19, Houston is tied for the most wins in baseball.

While losing Correa hurts, the injury gives him plenty of time to get right before the playoffs begin. For a team as strong as the Astros, that’s all that really matters.

As long as Correa is ready to go when the team needs him the most, they’ll be just fine.

Carlos Correa will miss time with a rib injury. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

