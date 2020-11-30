TopShop-owner Arcadia could enter administration 'within hours'
Arcadia, the retail group owned by billionaire Sir Philip Green, is set to enter administration “within hours,” according to the BBC.
The BBC reported on Monday morning that the retail group — which owns brands like TopShop, Dorothy Perkins, and Miss Selfridge — was set to appoint administrators after failing to secure a rescue deal over the weekend.
Arcadia has been approached for comment by Yahoo Finance UK.
Reports that the group could collapse first emerged on Friday. A spokesperson for the company said at the time that management were “working on a number of contingency options to secure the future of the group’s brands”.
Frasers Group (FRAS.L), the rival retail group owned by billionaire Mike Ashley, said in a statement on Monday morning that it had offered Arcadia a loan of £50m ($66.6m) to help stave off collapse. Frasers, which owns Sports Direct, said it was “awaiting a substantive response.”
The BBC report suggests Arcadia is unlikely to take the loan as it would not address the fundamental issues with the business. Invoice insurance business Nimbla estimated that Arcadia suppliers were on the hook for at least £250m in unpaid invoices.
Arcadia operates over 500 stores across the UK and employs 14,500 people. All those jobs could be at risk if the company enters administration.
Arcadia-owner Sir Philip Green built the company into a retail Goliath through a series of acquisition in the early 2000s. At its height, the company’s brands were a stalwart of High Streets across the country and TopShop — Arcadia’s crown jewel — was fronted by model Kate Moss. Arcadia’s success helped Green amass a fortune of over $2bn, according to Forbes.
Arcadia’s star has waned over the last 10 years as the company has struggled to adapt to the rise on online shopping and a new breed of cheap “fast fashion” retailers.
“They have been outgunned in recent years by Primark at one end of the spectrum and the pure-play online retailer including Asos & Boohoo, together with the disruptor brands like Sosandar and Nobody’s Child, amongst others,” retail analysts at Shore Capital wrote in a note on Monday morning.
“Arcadia has been losing market share for some time, suffering too from the tarnished glow of its founder, starved of investment and lacking online competitiveness.”
In recent years, Green was embroiled in the scandal surrounding the collapse of BHS, which he sold for £1 in 2015. MPs voted through a non-binding motion calling for his knighthood to be stripped and Green ultimately agreed to pay £363m to address a shortfall in BHS’ pension scheme.
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have been the final blow for Arcadia. Earlier this year the pandemic forced Arcadia to shut all its UK stores and furlough thousands of staff. On Friday, a spokesperson said the pandemic “has had a material impact on trading across our businesses”.
If Arcadia does fall into administration, its brands would likely be sold off. Frasers Group said on Monday it “would be interested in participating in any sale process” if it came to that.
Shore Capital said Boohoo (BOO.L) was the most likely buyer for TopShop. Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) and Next (NXT.L) could also look at some of the assets, analysts said.