Antonio Brown suspended eight games by NFL

Antonio Brown will reportedly be suspended eight games. (AP Foto/Lynne Sladky, archivo)

The NFL has come to a decision regarding free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. The league announced Friday that Brown will be suspended without pay for the first eight games of the 2020 season.

The 32-year-old Brown’s suspension will begin Week 1, even if Brown is not on an NFL team. The NFL can extend Brown’s suspension depending on what happens in Brown’s civil suit, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Antonio Brown's eight-game suspension takes effect Week 1, regardless of whether he's on a roster -- and could be extended if further violations are found related to an ongoing civil suit in Florida, per source.



So AB is sidelined at least through Week 8, and potentially longer — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2020

Brown has not played in the NFL since Week 2 of last season. He played just one game with the New England Patriots before the team cut Brown amid rape and sexual misconduct accusations. Brown was also arrested in January following an incident with a delivery driver. Brown was charged with battery and burglary. He pleaded no contest and received two years probation.

On July 22, Brown asked NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to conclude the league’s investigation into Brown. Shortly after Brown was released by Patriots, Goodell told every NFL team Brown would be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list if he signed. The league intended to keep Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list until it completed its investigation.

This story will be updated.