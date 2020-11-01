Report: Antonio Brown living with Tom Brady in Tampa

Tom Brady is really on board with Antonio Brown.

So much that he’s invited him into his home.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Brown has been living in Brady’s Tampa home as he prepares to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field. Glazer also reports that Brown joined the Bucs in game shape and will be on the field in three-receiver sets for his Week 9 debut against New Orleans Saints.

Brown signed with the Buccaneers last week as his eight-game NFL suspension approached its end. He is eligible to play next week.

Brown was suspended after a January dispute with a moving company driver that resulted in burglary and battery charges. Brown pleaded no contest and was sentenced to community service and two years probation.

Antonio Brown has reportedly been living with Tom Brady, above, Gisele Bundchen and their children. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) More

Brown’s off-field issues loom large

The incident with the delivery company was the latest in a series of off-field troubles for Brown that include multiple allegations of rape and sexual misconduct. The last time Brown was in the NFL, he was released by both the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots at the beginning of the 2019 season.

The Raiders released Brown before he ever played a game with Oakland after a hectic offseason that soured his relationship with the team. Brown then signed with the Patriots, where he played one game before being released amid the rape allegations.

Brady and Brown reportedly grew close

Brady and Brown reportedly developed a good relationship during their time together, and Brady kept in touch with Brown during his hiatus from the NFL before pushing for the Bucs to sign him.

Bringing Brown on board carries plenty of risk for the Bucs. Apparently Brady is willing to help mitigate that risk by inviting him to live with him, his wife Gisele Bundchen and their children.

Brady’s family initially rented Derek Jeter’s Tampa mansion when he signed with the Bucs, but reportedly were closing in on their own home last month after Jeter listed his $29 million property for sale.

