Report: Andre Iguodala reaches compromise with Grizzlies, says he 'fell out laughing' over trade

Andre Iguodala told NBC that he "fell out laughing" when he heard he was traded to Memphis. (Getty)

The Memphis Grizzlies and Andre Iguodala have reached an agreement that will allow the team to pursue a deal for the veteran forward but won’t require him to attend training camp, The Daily Memphian reports.

Iguodala arrived with the Grizzlies via trade from the Golden State Warriors this summer as his former team looked to shed his $17.2 million salary to create cap space for roster moves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Grizzlies reportedly declined a buyout

Iguodala reportedly sought a buyout from the Grizzlies after the trade, but the team refused to engage in talks, preferring instead to seek a trade asset in return for the 15-year NBA veteran.

Monday’s report amounts to a compromise that will allow the team to continue to pursue a trade but won’t force Iguodala to play for a team he has no desire to play for.

Iguodala reportedly not happy about Memphis deal

NBC Sports Bay Area reported Monday that Iguodala has had a difficult time moving on from his time with the Warriors and has not been to Memphis since being traded.

He told NBC Sports Bay Area that he told his wife before the trade that he knew he might be dealt and joked about Memphis as the destination.

“So, she asked me where I thought I would go,” Iguodala said. “I said, ‘I don’t know, I’ll probably end up in Memphis or some s--t.’ “She says, ‘For real?’ I was like, ‘Maybe. But probably not. I don’t know.’ “The next day, I got the message. It was Memphis. I fell out laughing.”

Iguodala will be permitted to work out privately and will take up a roster spot with the Grizzlies as they pursue potential trades, according to the report.

Both sides anticipate that a resolution may not be reached until deep into the season, according to the report.

Iguodala’s salary could be a problem

Story continues

A former NBA Finals MVP and three-time NBA champion with the Warriors, Iguodala could provide value as a rotation player for a team seeking a veteran presence on its roster.

His salary isn’t necessarily commensurate with the value he would provide, limiting his trade prospects.

More from Yahoo Sports: