Report: Anders Lee could top $9 million a season when he signs

Anders Lee, the current captain of the New York Islanders, is set for a big pay bump when he signs today. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

For a guy that made $3.75 million for the last four seasons, making north of $9 million must sound pretty good.

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, that’s what Anders Lee could be staring at once he signs on July 1 — wherever that may be.

Hearing UFA F Anders Lee could top $9 million AAV when he signs today. Do not expect the #CBJ to part of the bidding at that level. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 1, 2019

With the New York Islanders reportedly in the running to sign unrestricted free agent Artemi Panarin, according to Sportsnet’s John Shannon, Lee — who served as the team’s captain last season — could be squeezed out if the Breadman does in fact go to the Island.

With Matt Duchene reportedly going to Nashville and Mats Zuccarello to Dallas, few ‘big name’ free agent forwards remain available for teams in search of an offensive boost.

Lee is coming off his third straight campaign of at least 50 points and he posted a career-high plus-20 rating last season. He scored an impressive 40 goals during the 2017-18 season, a total that tied him for seventh in the league.

