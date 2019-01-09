Report: Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

In what could be the first step in his departure from Alabama, quarterback Jalen Hurts has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com reports.

Hurts, a junior, graduated in December. He would be able to use his final year of eligibility to play next season if he did leave the Crimson Tide.

Scarborough reports the former Alabama starter is expected to leave the program, but entering the transfer portal does not mean it is a guarantee he exits.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After two seasons as the starter in Alabama and two trips to the national championship, Hurts was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa during last season's title game. Tagovailoa held down the starting job for this past season, but Hurts was used at times, including in the second half of the SEC title game.

The man who won SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman helped complete a comeback victory for the Crimson Tide by tossing the game-tying touchdown and then rushing in the winning score in Alabama's 35-28 triumph over Georgia.

This season Hurts went 51-for-70 for 795 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing for 167 yards and two scores. In his two seasons as the starter he was a combined 394-for-637 (61.9%) for 4,861 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 picks. He also rushed for 1,809 yards and 21 touchdowns.