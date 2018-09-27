Reports: MLB puts Addison Russell on leave through end of season after ex spoke on domestic violence allegations

It’s looking likely that the Cubs will be without Addison Russell during the postseason. (AP Photo)

ESPN reported on Thursday that MLB extended Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell’s leave through the remainder of the regular season, which includes a critical series against the St. Louis Cardinals with postseason stakes for both teams involved.

A new wrinkle was added to the domestic violence allegations against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell on Tuesday, when Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Russell’s ex-wife Melisa Reidy had spoken with MLB about the allegations.

Russell was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball Friday after Reidy published a blog post accusing her ex-husband of years of mental and physical abuse.

As Rosenthal reports, that blog post could not have been the sole reason for placing Russell on administrative leave under MLB’s joint domestic violence policy with the MLBPA.

Rosenthal reports that the league had additional credible information surrounding Russell’s alleged abuse from interviews with Reidy and multiple other witnesses, with even more information collected since Russell was placed on leave. The investigation is still ongoing, with Rosenthal reporting that “all signs point to a suspension.”

Russell’s camp, including agent Scott Boras, is reportedly pushing back behind the scenes, but it also opted not to invoke Russell’s right to an emergency hearing challenging his leave.

Russell and Reidy began divorce proceedings in 2017 after two years of marriage, in which Reidy alleges she faced constant emotional abuse that turned physical multiple times. She also alleged Russell frequently cheated on her, something she alluded to in an Instagram post celebrating a new beginning.

A comment from that Instagram post is what triggered MLB’s initial investigation into Russell, as a friend of Reidy’s said the shortstop physically abused her in front of his two children.

Reidy is now talking to MLB after refusing last year

Russell never received any punishment due to those allegations last year, though that might have been partially due to Reidy’s refusal to cooperate with MLB’s investigators. A year later, she has apparently changed her mind.

In a report from USA Today last year, Reidy’s attorney said that she “isn’t interested in legitimizing anything that doesn’t come from her,” saying she didn’t believe speaking to MLB would be of any help to her or her son. Whatever her reasons were, it was Reidy’s right to refuse to talk to MLB at the time, just as it is her right to speak to the league now.

Whether it was due to receiving new details from Reidy in an investigation or fear of perceived inaction now that Reidy is speaking out a year later, MLB has apparently opted to move forward with addressing Russell’s case.

Addison Russell unlikely to return for playoffs

As Rosenthal reports, the odds of Russell returning to the Cubs in time for the MLB playoffs are slim, as every previous case of a player going on administrative leave resulted in a suspension without appeal.

The most notable recent case was then-Blue Jays close Roberto Osuna, who eventually received a 75-game suspension for a breach of the league’s domestic violence policy.

To punish a player under its domestic violence policy, MLB does not require the “beyond a reasonable doubt” burden of proof seen in criminal courts, where domestic violence cases are notoriously difficult to nail down. Instead the league only needs enough evidence to conclude that the player likely committed the abuse, with the player having the right to appeal any suspension in front of an independent arbitrator.

Reactions to Addison Russell allegations

After Reidy’s allegations surfaced on Friday and MLB’s decision to place Russell on leave was announced, the Cubs released a statement supporting the league’s decision and promising to cooperate with the investigation.

“We take allegations of domestic violence seriously and support the League’s decision to place Addison Russell on administrative leave given new details revealed today. We will continue to cooperate with the League’s investigation so the appropriate action can be taken.”

Russell publicly responded to the blog post with a statement Friday night, saying the allegations were completely false and that he expects any “full and fair” investigation to exonerate him.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon opted to say it wasn’t his place to get involved with the investigation into his shortstop, to the point that he doesn’t even have any plans to read Reidy’s blog post. Despite that pronouncement, Maddon still expressed skepticism over Reidy’s account due to its existence on the internet.

Anybody can write anything they want these days with social media, blogging, etc. So I’m just going to wait for it to play its course, and then I’ll try to disseminate the information based on both sides, MLB itself, along with the players’ union and getting together with Addison and his former wife, and then I’ll read the information to try to form my own opinions at that point.

As Rosenthal reports, Maddon will likely have a tough read ahead of him if MLB’s investigation leads to a suspension.

