Report: 76ers promote Elton Brand to general manager

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly promoted Elton Brand, middle, from VP of basketball operations to general manager. (Getty)

The Philadelphia 76ers have promoted former NBA player Elton Brand from vice president of basketball operations to be their general manager, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Philadelphia has hired Elton Brand as general manager, league sources tell ESPN. Brand will be elevated from VP of Basketball Operations. He made strong impression on ownership and Brett Brown in process, beating out several inside and outside candidates. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2018





Elton Brand the choice after months-long search

The decision comes after a months-long search following the June resignation of former general manager Bryan Colangelo, who was wrapped up in a social media scandal involving burner accounts used to criticize players and previous general manager Sam Hinkie.

Head coach Brett Brown has acted as interim general manager in the meantime.

Brand familiar to 76ers

Brand was the first pick of the 1999 draft out of Duke and went on to a 17-year career in the NBA. The two-time All-Star played six seasons with the 76ers and retired with the team in 2016.

The 76ers hired Brand as a player development consultant later that year before he was named general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s G League affiliate, in 2017. The 76ers named Brand vice president of basketball operations in August and ultimately decided he was the right fit for the general manager position.

Joel Embiid approves

76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid didn’t waste time in congratulating Brand on his promotion.

Congrats EB.. Trust It https://t.co/OBhwkENXsC — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 18, 2018

Wojnarowski reports that the team plans to officially announce Brand as general manager on Thursday. He also reports that Utah Jazz assistant general manager Justin Zanik, Houston Rockets vice president Gersson Rosas and assistant Golden State Warriors GM Larry Harris were among the external candidates considered for the job.

Internal candidates included GM Ned Cohen and player personnel executive Marc Eversley, according to the report.

The 76ers failed to land a prominent free agent during the offseason and will look to do so next summer to add to their young core led by Embiid and Ben Simmons. Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson and Jimmy Butler are expected to headline a loaded free agent class in 2019.

