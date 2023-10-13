Report: 49ers TE George Kittle fined for profane Cowboys T-shirt taunt
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was fined $13,659 after he displayed a T-shirt that said "(expletive) Dallas" during the team's 42-10 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night, according to media reports.
Per the league's rules enforcement, the amount that Kittle will pay for a league violation comes under a first offense for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The NFL has not yet announced the Week 5 fines.
After running back Jordan Mason scored on a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter, Kittle lifted up his jersey to reveal a T-shirt, with the message in blue letters.
Kittle caught three passes for 67 yards against Dallas, with each of his receptions resulting in a touchdown.
George Kittle's shirt from Sunday night 👀 @gkittle46 pic.twitter.com/iOUicQwh2P
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 9, 2023
"Probably to get a fine," Kittle said this week. "I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. So it is what it is. It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me."
Asked before he was fined whether wearing the T-shirt was worth it, he said, "100 percent. I'd do it again."
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he had no issues with the T-shirt.
"Just Kittle, WWE stuff, entertainment," Shanahan said. "Not really much, just smiled at it."
