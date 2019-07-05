Report: 40 Yards of Gold runners still waiting to get paid

On Tuesday, news broke that there were delays in payment for participants in the recent “40 Yards of Gold” competition that pitted some of the NFL’s fastest players against each other in a sprint competition.

As of Friday, some of those athletes are still waiting to get paid, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Agent: Player ‘has not been paid’

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jeff Badet has not received the $25,000 appearance fee he was promised for the June 29 competition, his agent Will Sarrubi told SBJ.

“The contract was explicitly clear,” Sarubbi told SBJ. “Jeff was an independent contractor who was promised $25,000 upon arrival, before the event on June 29. That has not been paid as of 5 p.m. today. It does not look likely it will be, based on the correspondence we have had.”

Badet did not advance in the competition, but was promised the appearance fee, according to the report.

Marquise Goodwin won 40 Yards of Gold, but payment problems with the event reportedly still persist. (Getty)

Around $2 million at stake

As of Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin had not received the $1 million he was promised for winning the competition. He and the rest of the competitors racing for the roughly $2 million prize pool had been given checks but were told not to cash them until Friday, The Athletic reported.

Sarubbi and another player representative told SBJ on Friday that players were instructed on Thursday to destroy their checks and instead arrange for wire transfers. Both player representatives told SBJ that the money had not been wired as of Friday afternoon.

Organizer: ‘Every participant will be paid’

Event co-founder Charles Stewart told SBJ “every participant will be paid” without providing further clarification, according to the report.

The event was available via pay-per-view for $39.99. An estimated 2,000-to-3,000 spectators attended the event at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida after The Athletic reported that organizers boasted an anticipated sellout of the 20,737 venue.

Pay-per-view numbers have not been publicized.

Stewart and co-Founder Alijah Bradley claimed to have had an investor in the event, but did not identify the investor, according to SBJ.

