Report: 2021 NFL Draft awarded to Cleveland

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland, according to an Uproxx report on Tuesday.

The league is expected to officially announce the news, and potentially the hosts of other future drafts, on Wednesday, as owners hold spring meetings in Florida this week.

Cleveland, Kansas City and Denver were among the finalists for recent drafts that were awarded to Nashville (2019) and Las Vegas (2020). Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Denver is not expected to be awarded a future draft this week.

"We're confident in our city and our proposal, and feel Cleveland has a great chance at securing this event," David Gilbert, president of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, told Cleveland.com in a statement earlier Tuesday.

The draft began moving around the country in 2015, being held in Chicago for two years before going to Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018) and then Nashville last month. Before that, the draft was held annually in New York City from 1965-2014.

--Field Level Media