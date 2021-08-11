Report 2021, Cranial Implants Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cranial implants market will derive growth from advancements in the materials and equipment associated with the procedure. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cranial Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Polymer, Ceramic, Metal), By Type (Customized Cranial Implants, Non-customized Cranial Implants), By End-user (Hospital & Trauma Centres Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Speciality clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will rise at a considerable pace deriving impetus from the high prevalence of brain injuries.

Cranial implants are used to refurbish or repair as well as protect intracranial structures. These structures normally refer to skull areas. As these structures are a sensitive part of the human body, there is a massive demand for efficient treatment and implant procedures. The major reasons behind cranial defects are infections, malignancy, or accidents. As a result of the high prevalence of these factors, the incidence of cranial defects has risen drastically in recent years. According to the American Migraine Foundation, around 1.7 million traumatic brain injuries occur every year in the United States. Cranial injuries and defects are found to have a major impact on daily activities, as it directly affects the sensitive organs of the human body. Additionally, the improvements in materials used in cranial implants will fuel the demand for the procedures. The growing demand for cranial implants will have a direct effect on the growth of the global cranial implants market in the coming years.


Increasing Regulatory Approvals Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The increasing number of regulatory clearances for cranial implant procedures as well as materials involved during the procedure will open up a huge potential for market growth. The increasing investment in R&D of cranial implants has yielded several new procedural approaches and materials associated with the treatment. The improvements in efficiencies of cranial implant procedures has encouraged regulatory authorities to approve newer products. This, in turn, will attract several market entrants at a rapid pace. In January 2017, OssDsign AB, a Swedish company, engaged in manufacturing and distribution of cranial implants announced that it has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its newest product. The 3D Printed Cranial Implants was cleared for commercial use and distribution. OssDsign’s latest product will have a positive impact on the growth of the global market in the coming years.


North America Likely to Dominate the Market; Growing Incidence of Brain Injuries Will Create Growth Opportunities

The high prevalence of brain injuries, combined with the advancements in cranial implant procedures will aid the growth of the market in North America. The increasing overall expenditure in the healthcare industry is one of the primary factors that have contributed to market growth. The increasing per capita income is likely to add to the growth of the cranial implants market in North America. Having said that, the cranial implants market in Europe will exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period driven by the growing adoption of advanced technologies in implant procedures.


List of Manufacturers in the Cranial Implants Market include:

  • Stryker

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Braun Melsungen AG

  • Medtronic

  • DePuy Synthes

  • OsteoMed

  • Medartis Holding AG

  • 3di GmbH

  • Xilloc Medical B.V.

  • Cousin Biotech

  • KLS Martin Group

  • Bioplate, Inc.

  • Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARL


SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

  • Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

  • Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

  • Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

  • Number of procedures and average price of procedures

  • Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

  • Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

  • Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.


