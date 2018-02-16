Report: 2 Baylor football players being investigated for sexual assault

Fans watch a NCAA college football game against Kansas and Baylor inside McLane Stadium in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson)

Two Baylor football players are reportedly being investigated for sexual assault.

KWTX reported Thursday night that campus police are investigating an incident that is alleged to have occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 12 at an off-campus apartment complex. The report says four suspects, all students, were interviewed and “at least two of them were redshirt football players.” No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

From KWTX:

Baylor’s online crime log says the incident was reported on Nov. 14 as “Alcohol-Minors Consuming/Sexual Assault,” and was referred to the school’s Judicial Affairs and Title IX offices, but two heavily redacted police reports obtained by KWTX say only that campus officers took a report of a sexual assault.

Those reports are both dated Nov. 17. The discrepancy isn’t explained.

The reports — one an incident report and the other a criminal case report — identify the complainant as Jane Doe 2 and the victim as Jane Doe. Both are students and four to five sources familiar with the incident say both are members of the school’s equestrian team.

According to KWTX, the investigation is ongoing and includes photo and video evidence. An alleged video of the incident was turned over to Baylor’s Title IX office. The two football players allegedly involved have not been identified and the school had no comment on their status with the team or university, citing “federal guidelines related to student privacy and confidentiality.”

A Baylor spokesperson did release the following statement to KWTX:

“Baylor University takes any allegation of sexual assault seriously,” said Lori Fogleman, Asst. Vice President for Media Communications at Baylor. “The University is unwavering in our commitment to follow our well-documented Title IX policy and procedures in regards to reporting and responding to incidents of sexual assault. Additionally, the University is required to protect the confidentiality of all parties involved to ensure a fair and equitable process.”

“The responsibility of responding to alleged incidents of sexual violence does not rest solely in the hands of any specific individual or unit. It is a University response dictated by our Title IX policy. Baylor University remains committed to providing for the safety and security of our campus community.”

Baylor has a significant history of sexual assaults among the football program in recent years. The school hired law firm Pepper Hamilton to investigate its handling of many sexual assault accusations at the school, including the football program. The investigation found “specific failings within both the football program and athletic department leadership” and said there were “significant concerns about the tone and culture within Baylor’s football program as it relates to accountability for all forms of student-athlete misconduct.” The investigation led to the firing of head coach Art Briles, the resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw and the removal of president Ken Starr.

After Briles was fired, Jim Grobe served as the Bears’ interim head coach in 2016 before Matt Rhule was hired from Temple ahead of the 2017 season. BU went 1-11 in Rhule’s first season as he attempts to rebuild the program.

