Replay: SPAC to the Future III with Nasdaq, Cowen, Gallagher, V&E, ICR, Morrow Sodali, MorganFranklin
Innovations in SPACs continue by the day, with Danny Meyer’s USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) investing in Panera’s IPO and even former President Donald Trump recently announcing a controversial deal merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC). There’s much more to come as $173 billion in SPAC IPOs have yet to complete mergers after raising capital in the last few years, Dealogic data show.
Hear from a panel of experienced SPAC market participants and seasoned advisors for an inside take on lessons from successes and struggles among recent SPAC deals. IPO Edge hosted a virtual forum: SPAC to the Future Part III.
The streaming video event, hosted in partnership with Cowen, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins, Nasdaq, ICR, MorganFranklin and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, featured data from Sentieo and S3 Partners. The format included panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, along with a Q&A session, totaling approximately 90 minutes.
Panelists:
Dr. Raluca Dinu, Founding Managing Partner of GigCapital Global and CEO of GigCapital4, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIG; merging with BigBear.ai)
Alan Mnuchin, Chairman and CEO of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (merged with Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR)
Jim Mutrie, Co-CEO Switchback II Corporation (merging with Bird Rides [NYSE: BRDS]) and former CCO and Director, SwitchBack Energy Acquisition, which merged with ChargePoint, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)
Eklavya U. Saraf, Global Head of SPAC Listings and Managing Director of New Listings, Nasdaq
John C. Marchisi, National Director – SPAC Segment, Gallagher
Chris Weekes, Managing Director and Co-Head of SPACs, Cowen
Barbara Ard, Managing Director, Accounting & Transaction Services Lead, MorganFranklin Consulting
Kevin Kelly, Managing Director – Business Development, Head of SPAC Services, Morrow Sodali
Phil Denning, Partner, ICR
Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins
Ihor Dusaniwsky, Managing Director and Head of Predictive Analytics, S3 Partners
Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge
Topics:
“Meme” SPACs and trading frenzies – e.g. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)
New structures including Danny Meyer’s USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS)
Corporate governance considerations
SPACs for pre-revenue or even pre-business companies and valuation questions
Corporate governance concerns
Surging costs of D&O and other insurance
Mature, profitable companies going public via SPACs
Proper controls and governance at SPACs (see example of this going wrong)
The role of retail investors and how to communicate with them
The $173 billion of “dry powder” in listed SPACs
Contact:
John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief
editor@IPO-Edge.com
Twitter: @IPOEdge