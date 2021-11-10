Replay: SPAC to the Future III with Nasdaq, Cowen, Gallagher, V&E, ICR, Morrow Sodali, MorganFranklin

Innovations in SPACs continue by the day, with Danny Meyer’s USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) investing in Panera’s IPO and even former President Donald Trump recently announcing a controversial deal merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC). There’s much more to come as $173 billion in SPAC IPOs have yet to complete mergers after raising capital in the last few years, Dealogic data show.

Hear from a panel of experienced SPAC market participants and seasoned advisors for an inside take on lessons from successes and struggles among recent SPAC deals. IPO Edge hosted a virtual forum: SPAC to the Future Part III.

The streaming video event, hosted in partnership with Cowen, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins, Nasdaq, ICR, MorganFranklin and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, featured data from Sentieo and S3 Partners. The format included panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, along with a Q&A session, totaling approximately 90 minutes.

Panelists:

Topics:

“Meme” SPACs and trading frenzies – e.g. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)

New structures including Danny Meyer’s USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS)

Corporate governance considerations

SPACs for pre-revenue or even pre-business companies and valuation questions

Surging costs of D&O and other insurance

Mature, profitable companies going public via SPACs

Proper controls and governance at SPACs (see example of this going wrong)

The role of retail investors and how to communicate with them

The $173 billion of “dry powder” in listed SPACs

