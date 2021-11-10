Replay: SPAC to the Future III with Nasdaq, Cowen, Gallagher, V&E, ICR, Morrow Sodali, MorganFranklin

IPO Edge
·2 min read

Innovations in SPACs continue by the day, with Danny Meyer’s USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS) investing in Panera’s IPO and even former President Donald Trump recently announcing a controversial deal merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC). There’s much more to come as $173 billion in SPAC IPOs have yet to complete mergers after raising capital in the last few years, Dealogic data show.

Hear from a panel of experienced SPAC market participants and seasoned advisors for an inside take on lessons from successes and struggles among recent SPAC deals. IPO Edge hosted a virtual forum: SPAC to the Future Part III.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH REPLAY

The streaming video event, hosted in partnership with Cowen, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins, Nasdaq, ICR, MorganFranklin and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, featured data from Sentieo and S3 Partners. The format included panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, along with a Q&A session, totaling approximately 90 minutes.

Panelists:

  • Dr. Raluca Dinu, Founding Managing Partner of GigCapital Global and CEO of GigCapital4, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIG; merging with BigBear.ai)

  • Alan Mnuchin, Chairman and CEO of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (merged with Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR)

  • Jim Mutrie, Co-CEO Switchback II Corporation (merging with Bird Rides [NYSE: BRDS]) and former CCO and Director, SwitchBack Energy Acquisition, which merged with ChargePoint, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)

  • Eklavya U. Saraf, Global Head of SPAC Listings and Managing Director of New Listings, Nasdaq

  • John C. Marchisi, National Director – SPAC Segment, Gallagher

  • Chris Weekes, Managing Director and Co-Head of SPACs, Cowen

  • Barbara Ard, Managing Director, Accounting & Transaction Services Lead, MorganFranklin Consulting

  • Kevin Kelly, Managing Director – Business Development, Head of SPAC Services, Morrow Sodali

  • Phil Denning, Partner, ICR

  • Ramey Layne, Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins

  • Ihor Dusaniwsky, Managing Director and Head of Predictive Analytics, S3 Partners

  • Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge

  • John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge

Topics:

  • “Meme” SPACs and trading frenzies – e.g. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)

  • New structures including Danny Meyer’s USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HUGS)

  • Corporate governance considerations

  • SPACs for pre-revenue or even pre-business companies and valuation questions

  • Corporate governance concerns

  • Surging costs of D&O and other insurance

  • Mature, profitable companies going public via SPACs

  • Proper controls and governance at SPACs (see example of this going wrong)

  • The role of retail investors and how to communicate with them

  • The $173 billion of “dry powder” in listed SPACs

Contact:

John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief

editor@IPO-Edge.com

www.IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories