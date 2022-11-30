REPLAY: Invest a Slice of Airbnb’s Best Rentals: Fireside Chat with reAlpha CEO, President

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with reAlpha to discuss the company’s business model and points of differentiation, competitive advantage, why fractionalized ownership is attractive for individual investors, what markets are most attractive for STRs, and reAlpha’s creative marketing to drive investor education and brand awareness. The event featured reAlpha Founder & CEO Giri Devanur and President Jorge Aldecoa joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH REPLAY

reAlpha discussed:

Business model and points of differentiation

Short-term rental market opportunity and plans to scale

Technology advantage

Democratization of real estate investing

Marketing to drive investor education and brand awareness

Airbnb industry dynamics and recent stats

Global interest from 83 countries

Secured Nasdaq ticker “RHOM” for eventual listing

About the Speakers:

Giri Devanur: Founder & CEO

Giri Devanur is our President, Chief Executive Officer, and became a member of our Board in April 2021. Giri Devanur is a representative of ReAlpha Tech Corp on the Board, which was founded in November 2021. He is a serial business entrepreneur and an experienced chief executive officer who has been involved in capital planning and investor presentations as an executive officer for various issuers, all of which are now private. He has more than 25 years of experience in the information technology industry. Earlier, he served as the CEO of AMERI Holdings, Inc., a global SAP consulting company becoming its CEO and a member of its Board of Directors in May 2015. AMERI Holdings, Inc. was listed on Nasdaq during Mr. Devanur’s tenure as CEO in November 2017. Following Mr. Devanur’s departure from AMERI Holdings, Inc., the company went private in January 2020, and, therefore, is no longer listed on NASDAQ.

Story continues

Previously, he founded WinHire Inc., a company in India, 2010, an innovative company building software products through technology and human capital management experts and combining them with professional services. In 2013 WinHire, Inc. merged with Ameri Holdings, Inc. In 1997, he cofounded Ivega Corporation, an international niche IT consulting company with a special focus on financial services which merged with TCG in 2004, creating a 1,000+ person-focused differentiator in the IT consulting space. Mr. Devanur served as Chief Executive officer of TCG, a company based in India until 2005. Giri Devanur has a master’s degree in Technology Management from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Mysore, India. He has attended Executive Education programs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Law School.

Jorge Aldecoa: President, reAlpha Homes

Prior to joining reAlpha, Mr. Aldecoa served as Vice President of Operations for Transcendent Electra and Managing Broker of Transcendent Electra Realty & BUSB Realty. In these roles, he led the creation and implementation of a property management platform to facilitate the acquisition and management of 2,200 newly constructed single-family rental homes. Prior to this, Aldecoa held the positions of Chief Investment Officer and Interim Chief Operating Officer at Firm Capital American Realty Partners (DELAF). Mr. Aldecoa also served as a Regional Vice President at Invitation Homes (Nasdaq: INVH), where he led the property management of a $1 billion portfolio. Mr. Aldecoa earned his Bachelor of Science with a focus in property management and residential development from Florida State University.

About reAlpha:

reAlpha is a first of its kind digital real estate investing platform that enables its members to simplify wealth creation opportunities through investments in the $1.2T short-term rental industry. reAlpha sources and scores properties from the wholesale market using a proprietary AI-driven algorithm called reAlphaBRAIN. It then predicts the viability of each property for the short-term rental market, as well as the projected long-term value. reAlpha’s business plan will eventually allow investors to buy equity in specific properties, providing opportunities for short-term passive income generation via Airbnb, as well as equity-driven capital appreciation. reAlpha is based in Dublin, Ohio. For more information, please visit www.invest.realpha.com/.

Contact:

IPO-Edge.com

Daniella Parra

daniellap@capmarketsmedia.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge