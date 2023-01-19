REPLAY – Going Green with Small Nuclear Reactors: Join CEOs of X-energy, Ares Acquisition

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with X-energy to discuss X-energy’s Small Modular Nuclear Reactor, the market opportunity and going public. The live event will featured J. Clay Sell, Chief Executive Officer of X-energy and David Kaplan, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC), moderated by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a video session that lasted approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

Messrs. Sell and Kaplan discussed:

What differentiates X-energy’s Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR), the Xe-100, and its proprietary fuel, TRISO-X

Market opportunity

Why is now the right time to take X-energy public

Partnership with Ares Acquisition Corp. (AAC)

Customers and strategic partners

Role of SMRs in energy security

About X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC

X-energy is a leading developer of small modular nuclear reactor and fuel technology for clean energy generation that is redefining the nuclear energy industry through its development of safer and more efficient advanced small modular nuclear reactors and proprietary fuel to deliver reliable, zero-carbon and affordable energy to people around the world. X-energy’s simplified, modular and intrinsically safe SMR design expands applications and markets for deployment of nuclear technology and drives enhanced safety, lower cost and faster construction timelines when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear. For more information, visit X-energy.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Ares Acquisition Corporation

AAC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) affiliated with Ares Management Corporation, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. AAC is seeking to pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or sector in North America, Europe or Asia. For more information about AAC, please visit www.aresacquisitioncorporation.com.

About the Speakers

Clay Sell

Mr. Sell is CEO of X-energy. He has deep professional expertise across many sectors of the international and U.S. energy industry developed through his service in senior level positions in the private sector and government.

From 2008-2018, Clay was the president of Hunt Energy Horizons, LLC, the renewable energy subsidiary of Hunt Consolidated, Inc., a multinational energy, real estate, and investment corporation controlled by the Ray L. Hunt family of Dallas.

Previously, Clay held positions for 14 years in the U.S. government, most recently as Deputy Secretary of Energy in the George W. Bush Administration from 2005-2008 — and the youngest person to hold that position. In that role, Clay served as Chief Operating Officer of the Department and emerged as one of the leading advocates for the Administration’s nuclear energy policies. From 2003-2005, Clay served in the White House as a Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and a Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs.

From 1999-2003, he served as the Clerk for the Senate Energy & Water Subcommittee of Appropriations under the legendary Senator Pete Domenici of New Mexico. Clay began his career in Washington on the staff of future House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry of Texas from 1995-1999.

David Kaplan

Mr. Kaplan is a Co-Founder, Director and Partner of Ares Management Corporation and Co-Chairman of the Ares Private Equity Group. He is a member of the Ares Executive Management Committee and on the Ares Private Equity Group’s Corporate Opportunities, Asia Private Equity and Special Opportunities Investment Committees. Additionally, Mr. Kaplan is the Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ares Acquisition Corporation (“AAC”). Mr. Kaplan joined Ares in 2003 from Shelter Capital Partners, LLC, where he was a Senior Principal from June 2000 to April 2003.

From 1991 through 2000, Mr. Kaplan was a Senior Partner of Apollo Management, L.P. and its affiliates, during which time he completed multiple private equity investments from origination through exit. Prior to Apollo Management, L.P., Mr. Kaplan was a member of the Investment Banking Department at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corp.

Mr. Kaplan currently serves on the supervisory board of directors of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., the parent entity of Mytheresa GmbH. Mr. Kaplan also serves as a member of the boards of directors of Guitar Center Holdings, Inc. and Number Holdings, Inc. and as the Chairman of the board of directors of the parent entity of Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants.

Mr. Kaplan’s previous public company board experience includes Floor and Décor Holdings, Inc., Maidenform Brands, Inc., where he served as the company’s Chairman, GNC Holdings, Inc., Dominick’s Supermarkets, Inc., Stream Global Services, Inc., Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corporation, Smart & Final, Inc. and Allied Waste Industries Inc.

Mr. Kaplan also currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a non-profit hospital, and on the President’s Advisory Group of the University of Michigan.

