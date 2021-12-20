Replay: Fintech for the Masses: Join Co-Founder & CEO of Dave Banking in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Co-Founder & CEO of Dave, Inc. to discuss the pending business combination with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC), massive TAM opportunity in market against legacy banking, business outlook and future plans for growth, and Dave’s competitive advantage in differentiated high-growth FinTech. The event featured Dave Co-Founder & CEO Jason Wilk, joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

Dave is a banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential. Dave helps its more than eight million customers budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit.

For more information, visit www.dave.com.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.’s acquisition and value creation strategy is to identify, partner with and help grow a business in the Fintech industry headquartered or with operations in the United States. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

For more information, please visit: www.victoryparkcapital.com/vih/vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-iii/

Mr. Wilk discussed:

The pending business combination with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.

Massive TAM opportunity in market against legacy banking

Dave’s competitive advantage in differentiated high-growth FinTech

Future business outlook and plans for growth

About the Speaker:

Jason Wilk is the co-founder and CEO of Dave. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Jason is a lifelong entrepreneur who’s always had a passion for building products that help solve problems for everyday hard working Americans. Currently, founder and CEO of Dave, a leading challenger bank focused on lifting the collective potential of America. The company has amassed 10 million users with its innovative checking account that was first to market in 2017 with fee-free overdraft, credit building, expense predictions and a gig-economy focused job board. As CEO, Jason sets the vision and product strategy for the 200+ person company. Dave is the #1 Forbes ranked startup employer in LA, a member of the CNBC Disruptor 50, Forbes Fintech 50 list and the #5 fastest growing company on the 2021 Inc 5000 list. Jason was also named 2020 entrepreneur of the year in Los Angeles by EY.

From 2009 to 2016, with backing from Mark Cuban, Skip Paul, Jonathan Kraft and Y Combinator, Jason was co-founder and CEO of AllScreen.TV, which brought the successful model of television syndication to the internet. Clients included Vice, Time, CondeNast, AOL, Yahoo and many more. The company was named #29 on the 2015 Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America list and was acquired for $85mn. A lifelong entrepreneur, Jason began building companies in his dorm room when he founded golf equipment e-commerce site 1Daysports. He is also the founder of WriteyBoards and an investor in many other startups.

