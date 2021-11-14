Replay: College hoops elbowing its way into sports calendar

Men’s college basketball season in the Triangle started off with a glimpse of a new coaching era beginning in Chapel Hill just as a storied one is coming to a close at Duke.

The Carolina Hurricanes took to the road to beat the team that eliminated them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year.

Here’s a look back at the week that was:

The return of college hoops

The Mike Krzyzewski farewell season began last Tuesday as No. 9 Duke took down No. 10 Kentucky at the Champions Classic played at Madison Square Garden. Krzyzewski received the first of what will be many acknowledgments of his pending retirement. Madison Square Garden presented him with a framed photo of MSG that included smaller photos from Duke’s appearances in the Garden through the years.

On the court, Blue Devils’ freshman guard Trevor Keels made an impressive debut, leading the way with 25 points to power them past the Wildcats 79-71.

Wendell Moore recorded the fifth triple-double in program history with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Duke’s 82-56 win over Army.

UNC Hubert Davis got off to a successful start winning his first two games at home against Loyola-Maryland and a closer than expected win over Brown. The No. 19 ranked Tar Heels have a versatile bunch as four different players (Caleb Love, Brady Manek, R.J. Davis, Armando Bacot) have already had 20-point scoring games.

Manny Bates injured; NC State women fall

The N.C. State men received the worst possible news to start a season. The Wolfpack were expecting big things from forward Manny Bates, who’s led the ACC in blocked shots the past two seasons.

But the 6-foot-11 senior suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in their win over Bucknell in the opener. Bates, arguably the best player on the Wolfpack roster, dislocated his right shoulder.

The No. 5 ranked women’s basketball team at N.C. State saw just how big the difference is between being top five and being top ranked. The Pack never led against No. 1 South Carolina and, though they got within 1 several times in the third quarter, the Gamecocks always had an answer.

Hurricanes with statement road win

The Carolina Hurricanes continued to hold first place in the Metropolitan Division and on Tuesday they took to the road for a 2-1 overtime victory at the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

They followed that with a solid effort against the Flyers on Friday night, but ran into a hot goalie in the Flyers’ Carter Hart in a tight, 2-1 loss.