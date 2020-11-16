Replay Available: Cowen, V&E, Lordstown, Nasdaq, XL Fleet, Blink, Canoo, QuantumScape, Romeo Joined IPO Edge’s EV Forum

Hear from the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, as well as CEOs and senior executives from Blink Charging Co., QuantumScape, XL Fleet, Canoo, Lordstown Motors and Romeo Power who joined our event on Monday, November 16 at 2pm EST — Acceleration of Electrification: California’s 2035 Ban and the Future of EVs, Energy Technology and Regulation.

To watch the replay, please CLICK HERE.

The event, hosted in partnership with Vinson & Elkins LLP, ICR, Nasdaq, Cowen and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, included panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, along with live Q&A sessions, totaling approximately two hours.

Speakers included:

With California eliminating sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, broad-based electrification is imminent. And now, a transition to Democratic control of the federal government could accelerate green technology adoption even further. In the marketplace, there are now many ways to invest in electric vehicles and related technologies, with several major companies listing on public exchanges in the last year alone and more on the way.

The program included the following topics:

How California and other states are supporting emerging technologies in electrification

California’s 2035 ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales

Private investment opportunities

Consumer vs. commercial vehicles

Best paths to public markets: IPOs, SPACs, and direct listings

Implications for peripheral industries such as charging stations and batteries

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 750 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

About Vinson & Elkins

Vinson & Elkins is recognized as a premier law firm with a diversified practice that serves the needs of a global industry. We offer an integrated team of nearly 700 skilled lawyers in 11 global locations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more than 100 years, V&E has achieved excellent results for clients around the world. Our reputation has been built on handling day-to-day matters, as well as those involving pivotal and bet-the-company legal issues. Consistently high rankings in legal directories such as Chambers and Legal 500, among others, reflects the confidence we have earned from clients and peers by delivering excellent results over the long term. For more information, please visit our website at velaw.com

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet is a leading provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 130 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. XL’s plug-in hybrid electric drive system was named one of TIME magazine’s best inventions of 2019. For additional information, please visit www.xlfleet.com.

About Lordstown

Lordstown is an automotive company founded for the purpose of developing and manufacturing light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. Located in Lordstown, Ohio, Lordstown’s facility spans 6.2 million square feet. Since inception, Lordstown has been developing its flagship vehicle, the Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck.

