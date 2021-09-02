Replay: Archer Aviation CEOs in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Co-Founders & Co-CEOs of Archer Aviation Inc., which plans to merge with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC), to discuss Archer’s recently-unveiled Maker aircraft prototype, why there is so much excitement about Urban Air Mobility technology, how Archer thinks about competition and barriers to entry, the upcoming Special Meeting to vote on the Company’s business combination with Atlas Crest, and much more. The live event featured Archer Co-Founders & Co-CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein. The panelists were joined by IPO Edge Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and IPO Edge Multimedia Editor Alexandra Lane in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and included a Q&A with the audience.

Messrs. Adcock & Goldstein discussed:

An overview of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and why it’s becoming one of the most talked about technologies of the future

Archer’s recently unveiled Maker, its two-seater demonstrator aircraft, which is expected to take its first flight later this year, and the underlying revolutionary technology

An overview on the certification & regulatory process eVTOL companies such as Archer will undergo

Archer’s strategic relationships with industry leaders, United Airlines and Stellantis, as well as Archer’s more recently announced relationship with Reef Technology

An overview of competition in the eVTOL space and how Archer thinks about the barriers to entry

How eVTOL technology compares to the Electric Vehicle or Autonomous Vehicle industries

Archer’s planned dual-stream revenue model to capitalize on the compelling market opportunity for urban air mobility

An overview of timeline and plan to commercialization of Archer’s business

About the Speakers:

Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein are the co-founders and co-CEOs of Archer. They are technology entrepreneurs and have been building businesses together for 15 years. Prior to Archer, Adam and Brett co-founded Vettery, an online talent marketplace that was acquired in February 2018. They both attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where they have funded and supported critical research on eVTOL technology for the past several years.

