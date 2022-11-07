In replacing Coach K, 35-year old Jon Scheyer faces the ultimate sports challenge

Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Jon Scheyer has spent much of the last year studying notable transitions in sports, business and other sectors of society. He has found a common link between many of them.

“More times than not,” said Duke’s new 35-year old head coach, “it doesn’t turn out the most successful.”

That is not the most optimistic way for Scheyer to begin what might be the most scrutinized transition in modern American sports. And yet, it seems strangely reassuring that Scheyer enters the first season of the post-Mike Krzyzewski era with his eyes wide open to the absurdity of trying to replace the irreplaceable, a coach who started his Duke tenure in the 1980-81 season and won five national titles and appeared in a record 13 Final Fours.

“I don’t know if it’s intimidating,” he said. “I just know it's a challenge. I am not signing up for something that is easy.”

You do not have to like Duke or feel sorry for Scheyer to acknowledge that his opportunity of a lifetime comes with pressures most of us would not be eager to sign up for. Though he is far from the first college coach tasked with replacing a legend, there is not much of a track record on what happens at a university whose identity — and not just in sports — has been so closely tied to one man for four decades.

Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer will coach his first game as the replacement for Mike Krzyzewski when the Blue Devils face Jacksonville at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer will coach his first game as the replacement for Mike Krzyzewski when the Blue Devils face Jacksonville at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Perhaps the closest comparison would be Gene Bartow following John Wooden after winning his 10th national title in 1975. Before his first season, Bartow candidly acknowledged to Sports Illustrated that Wooden’s shadow was an intimidating burden.

“I figure this nostalgia for Coach Wooden will pass in about a year,” he said, “as long as UCLA keeps winning.”

UCLA, in fact, continued to win under Bartow, making a Final Four and a Sweet 16. But the nostalgia, and the constant criticism, never went away. After his second season, Bartow escaped to Alabama-Birmingham where he became the athletics director and built the basketball program from scratch.

“It just wasn’t a good job for me at the time,” he told the New Orleans Times-Picayune in 1993. “I didn't know that then or I wouldn't have taken it.”

STORYLINES: North Carolina, Kentucky lead what to watch for this season

OUTLOOKS: Everything to know about the Top 25 in the preseason poll

LEFT OUT: Five team snubbed from the men's basketball preseason poll

FUEL TO FIRE: Last year's heartbreak motivating No. 1 North Carolina

Bartow was an established 45-year old head coach when he took the reins at UCLA, having already coached Memphis State to a national championship game. Scheyer, by contrast, has never coached anywhere except next to Krzyzewski. It seems like just yesterday that he was playing point guard for the Blue Devils in the 2010 national title game.

But Scheyer’s youth and relative lack of experience does not have to doom him. In fact, the likelihood — at least initially — is that very little about Duke will seem different.

“When I went into a game against them, I never plotted strategy to play against Coach K,” said Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton. “It was those studs he put on the floor. I expect it to be more of the same.”

On paper, it will be.

Though Duke is essentially starting over — only point guard Jeremy Roach remains from the rotation of players who led them to the Final Four last year — the opening night roster for Monday’s game against Jacksonville University features three of the nation's top-four recruits according to 247 Sports and two more top-30 prospects. Scheyer also bolstered the roster with a sprinkling of transfers who could be useful in supporting roles behind the freshmen.

At the same time, relying so heavily on young players cuts against the grain of where college basketball has been heading the last few years. After winning his fifth national championship in 2015, Krzyzewski could not get Duke back to the Final Four until last season, largely because his freshmen-laden teams struggled with consistency, chemistry and defense against more physically mature opponents.

Even though Duke made two Elite Eights and a Sweet 16 in that span, it seems like a disappointment when Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish deliver anything less than a national title.

“They love him at Duke right now, and if he doesn’t win they won’t love him,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “That's the business we’re in. The better recruiter you are, it's kind of bad for you because then you have to win. But everybody has those expectations. It’s the way it is.”

In the end, though, it’s hard to argue against betting on talent. And Scheyer has leaned all the way in on a program built to acquire it.

In April, Scheyer hired 33-year old Jai Lucas, who was known as a top recruiter working under Shaka Smart at Texas (his alma mater) and John Calipari at Kentucky. The hire was notable because it had been a long time since Duke hired an assistant from outside the Krzyzewski family tree. Alongside 44-year old Chris Carrawell and 29-year old Amile Jefferson, one of the youngest teams in the country will be led by one of the youngest coaching staffs in major college basketball.

Scheyer also did something unique in June by hiring Rachel Baker, who previously worked for Nike’s grassroots basketball division and the NBA’s marketing department, as Duke's general manager. It's a hire made strategically and unabashedly to position Duke players for opportunities to earn money through their name, image and likeness. In other words, recruiting.

“Having someone besides a head coach and the coaching staff who is thinking about roster management is a huge thing,” Scheyer said. “I think she’s one of a kind.”

Meanwhile, Krzyzewski will be in the background; there as a resource if Scheyer needs him but unlikely to be much of a public presence around the program at least for awhile.

It will be an interesting comparison with the way last season unfolded at North Carolina, when Roy Williams was often in the stands in his first year of retirement watching his protégé Hubert Davis take the reins.

Midway through Davis’ first season, the unease in Chapel Hill was palpable as it appeared the Tar Heels were going to miss the NCAA Tournament. Scheyer watched with some empathy, even though the two schools are such fierce rivals, knowing he could face similar adversity this season. He also learned a lesson as North Carolina got its season turned around and made the national title game at Duke’s expense: Stick with the plan that he’s been formulating for more than a year.

“I’ve just tried to make every decision balancing what made our program who we are, sticking to those values, while also being innovative and (understanding) what college basketball in 2022 looks like and being authentic to myself,” Scheyer said.

It sounds simple, but the stress tests are coming. There is a long history of young coaches building great rosters and accumulating talent, but it becomes much more complicated when the games start.

“One thing from all the players, including myself, is no egos or have anyone think they’re bigger than another person,” Roach said. "That’s the biggest thing to make it smooth for Coach Scheyer.

“This going down in history. First year after Coach K is gone, everybody is asking what’s going to happen? Are they going to be good? Are they still going to be this program? I have the utmost confidence it’s going to be the same thing.”

We’ll find out starting Monday,

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duke's Jon Scheyer faces ultimate challenge in replacing Coach K

Latest Stories

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had two third-period goals, Carter Verhaeghe scored for the third straight game and the Florida Panthers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Sunday night. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who finished 2-2 on their four-game trip. Anton Lundell had two assists and Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots to improve to 4-1. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anahe

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic