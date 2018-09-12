Who replaces Alastair Cook? Names in the frame to open England's batting order against Sri Lanka

For the first time in living memory, England have no idea who will be batting in the top three for their next game. The selection panel will meet next week to discuss the touring party for the autumn trip to Sri Lanka, and the retirement of Alastair Cook throws up a quandary that only the most optimistic could possibly describe as an opportunity.

In ordinary circumstances, England would now lean on Keaton Jennings, their most experienced opener and with a century in India on his record. In reality, he averaged just 18 during the recent 4-1 win against India, and the fact that he was twice out leaving the ball – according to CricViz, his average against balls from seamers that would have hit the stumps was just 1.33 – suggests a mind in disarray.

Cook’s retirement may yet save Jennings, who has impressed with his attitude and preparation since returning to the side this summer. But coach Trevor Bayliss refused to offer any guarantees. “He’ll be a bit nervous,” Bayliss said. “He’s scored runs in India on spinning wickets, but he’s a big boy. He knows runs on the board count as well. I can’t say one way or the other.”

So England are now looking for one, possibly two, new openers. “There’s no magic formula,” Bayliss said. “Some guys can get a lot of runs and can’t do it at the next level. Some guys have got a good character and maybe don’t score quite as many runs until they make the step up. There’s probably two or three names out there that everyone’s aware of. In a week’s time they’ll get a fair hearing.”

One of those is Surrey captain Rory Burns, who became the first batsman to pass 1,000 Championship runs over the weekend. And with an average of 68 – and his side on the verge of their first title since 2002 – the case for continuing to exclude one of the most consistent batsmen in domestic cricket over the last five years is weakening by the game.

The wild card is Joe Denly, an educated hunch from national selector Ed Smith, who played with him at Kent almost 15 years ago. Having briefly played white-ball cricket for England almost a decade ago, Denly is now 32 and doesn’t even open the batting for Kent any more, coming in instead at No3 or No4.

Rory Burns is in line to step up to Test cricket (Getty Images)

But he is an excellent player of spin, and despite an average of just 37 in Division Two this season, Smith has been ringing around in recent weeks trying to source character references. Paul Farbrace, his former coach at Kent, is also known to be a fan, and while Denly’s selection would do little to dispel the perception that it’s who you know rather than what you know, Smith’s record on hunches this summer suggests he may well get his way.

“I haven’t seen him in the last couple of years,” Bayliss admitted. “But he’s made some runs this year, apparently he’s a decent player of spin, he can play the short ball. But so can a few others.”

There is a third name in the frame. James Vince was recalled to the squad for the fourth Test in Southampton after a sparkling summer with Hampshire, and given his excellent record against spin bowling is an outside chance to open the batting in Sri Lanka. Moeen Ali has impressed at No3 in his three innings, and will probably get another chance there. But England’s coaching staff have been much more impressed by the oft-maligned Vince than many followers of the team would credit.

Can he really open for England in a Test match, as he has done in one-day cricket? “Possibly in Sri Lanka,” Bayliss said. “He’s probably been our best No3 in the last few years, take Joe [Root] out of the equation. I gave him the challenge, when we dropped him, to go back and score plenty of runs, averaging 50 or 60, and he was pretty close to that.”

Bayliss himself is flying back to his home in Sydney this week for some well-earned rest and relaxation, and will not be attending the selection meeting in person. The Sri Lanka tour will be his last chance to win a series in Asia with England, a country where England have not won in almost two decades. Given Bayliss and Farbrace’s local knowledge, having coached Sri Lanka between 2007 and 2011, they may not get a better chance.