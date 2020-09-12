Replacement jockey Tom Marquand lands first classic win with St Leger triumph

Tom Marquand, one of the rising stars of British racing, does not believe much in good fortune but described himself as a ‘lucky, lucky boy,’ after recording his first Classic riding 4-1 shot Galileo Chrome to a narrow victory in the 244th Pertemps St Leger at Doncaster.

Marquand only picked up the ride for Joseph O’Brien on Friday afternoon when the colt’s regular jockey, Shane Crosse, tested positive for Covid before he was supposed to travel over from Ireland.

Totally asymptomatic, the Irish apprentice might well have been feeling decidedly sick at the end of his first day of quarantine having watched Galileo Chrome beat the 16-1 shot Berkshire Rocco a head in a terrific finish.

Pyledriver, who failed to stay, was a length back in third with Santiago, the Irish Derby winner, just behind him in fourth.

“I don’t really believe in luck,” said Marquand, “but I’m a lucky, lucky boy. I can’t stress how bad I feel for Shane. My heart goes out to him. We’re both relatively young so I can relate to it. I expect he’s sat at home in pieces. The only thing in racing is that things have a habit of coming round and I look forward to seeing him doing it sometime soon.”

Marquand, 22, is well placed to understand the swings and roundabout of his sport. At Epsom in July he was jocked off the Derby favourite English King for the more experienced Frankie Dettori but picked up the ride on the eventual runner-up Khalifa Sat as English King trailed in fifth.

He was put back on English King for the Leger but the colt was switched to a more favourable race in France on Sunday leaving him free to ride Galileo Chrome when it was announced Crosse would be unable to ride.

“It’s incredible,” added Marquand. “To lose English King and gain Khalifa Sat, get back English King only for him to go to France. It’s all ended up in my lap. The horse travelled beautifully. He had to be sharp to get through a few gaps.

“It’s probably the most clichéd thing I can say but it is a dream come true to win a British Classic especially for someone like Joseph O’Brien who, when I was growing up, was one of the best jockeys around and now training doing a similar job. It’s mind blowing.”

Marquand, who was only told he was riding the colt down at the start for a race on Friday, said he had had plenty of time to go through his previous races in his hotel that night. “I was very impressed how he tore apart a Listed race last time out. He’s shown what a good horse he is.”

The jockey, who lives with his partner Hollie Doyle who has also been making headlines all summer, said he would not have the bragging right in their home. “There’s no top dog,” he said. “We’re very proud of each other and long may it (the successes) continue.”

It was Joseph O’Brien’s first British Classic and he became the first man to ride (Leading Light 2013) and train a Leger winner since Harry Wragg (Herringbone in 1943 and Intermezzo in 1969).

O’Brien, 27, has already won an Irish Derby and Melbourne Cup, was also watching at home as a precautionary measure after Crosse, who works for him, tested positive along with another lad.

“It’s fantastic, a great performance from the horse – very tough, genuine and he stayed very well,” he said. “Tom gave him a fantastic ride.

“He’s been riding extremely well for a number of years now all over the world – and when he was available, we didn’t have to look any further. Shane, I’m sure, is gutted to miss the ride but he’s a young man, very talented and he’ll have plenty of big rides in the future.”

