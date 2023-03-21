I Replaced My Lipstick and Blush With This Easy-to-Use Multi-Stick From the Makeup Brand Supermodels Use

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Adding a little bit of blush to your makeup routine is a great way to add a pop of color to your face, and pairing it with a complimenting lip shade is an unmatched combination. But, it’s always a bummer when your rosy cheeks start to fade while you’re out and about, especially if you’re without your makeup products to do a touch-up. That’s why I’m always on the hunt for a multi-use product that I can easily have with me at all times for an easy refresh, like Ilia’s Multi-Stick.

Available in 12 shades ranging from soft pink to rose gold, the product’s two-in-one blush and lipstick feature was appealing to me, especially since it comes packaged in a small twist-up stick you can use on the go. The Multi-Stick is made with nourishing and sensitive skin-friendly ingredients including shea butter, avocado oil, and orange peel wax; it’s creamy and application is seamless, so you can forgo any brushes and simply swipe it directly on your skin. Plus, it’s available in both natural and luminous finishes depending on the kind of look you’re going for.

I was already a fan of Ilia’s Limitless Lash Mascara and Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream before trying the Multi-Stick, so I’m not surprised at how well the product works. It glides on easily and looks impressively natural on my skin — specifically in the shade golden peach shade, In The Mood. Plus, tons of celebrities and supermodels including Miranda Kerr, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Hudson, and Gwyneth Paltrow are fans of the brand’s products, from its Skin Tint and Lip Oil, so it’s a no-brainer to add to your cart.

The Multi-Stick has an overall 4.6-star rating, with nearly 4,500 people raving about it. Shoppers say “every color is wearable, breathable, and long lasting” and that it makes their skin “come alive.” “The look is so dewy and it’s incredibly versatile on all areas of the face,” one customer wrote. “The colors are gorgeous and give me that light, fresh pop of color that looks natural.” And if you’re questioning how well it works as both a blush and lipstick, one customer emphasized that they “love, love, love it as a lipstick,” while another even said it’s replaced their usual powdered blush.

Ilia is slowly becoming my go-to brand for cruelty-free skincare and makeup products made with ingredients I can trust. Grab your own Multi-Stick to experience the brand for yourself, or shop its other multi-use products that can easily be worked into any makeup routine.

