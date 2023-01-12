Should you replace your gas stove with an electric one? Here's what you need to know.

Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Federal regulators have raised concerns about air pollutants emitted by gas stoves. But what does that mean for the millions of homes that have one?

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission chair on Wednesday said the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves, days after a regulator said it was an option under consideration.

CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric added that the commission is researching emissions from gas stoves.

Some cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and New York, however, have banned gas appliances in certain new buildings. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed banning natural gas heating and appliances in the state to combat climate change.

For consumers, there are several reasons to consider switching to electric appliances, experts said, as gas stoves emit air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and methane leaks could pose health risks.

"Switching from gas stoves to a more efficient electrical appliance is good for indoor air quality," said Jon Levy, chair the Department of Environmental Health at Boston University. "It's also good for climate change, and some of the newer technologies are even better for cooking."

Gas stove ban: No plans for nationwide ban of gas stoves, CPSC says following report, backlash

No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet

Which stove is better: gas or electric?

The main difference between gas and electric stoves lies in how they're powered, said Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert at NerdWallet.

"Gas ranges connect to a natural gas line or propane hookup," Palmer said in an email. "Electric ranges are plugged into a special outlet."

Electric stoves, in many cases, tend to perform better than gas, said Paul Hope, senior home editor at Consumer Reports. Induction stoves and cooktops, which use electromagnetic pulses to heat cookware, usually outperform their counterparts in Consumer Report tests.

"Of the induction ranges in our rating," Hope said, "a full 90% actually get our top score for speed of heating, which is how quickly basically a stove can boil water."

Consumers who prefer gas will still be able to find good options, Hope said. Gas stoves, he said, offer more visual indicators than electric ones, as the flame offers constant feedback.

But there are advantages in switching to electric, Hope said.

"The good news for anyone wanting to make the switch is it's generally far easier to switch from gas to electric than than the other way around," Hope said. "If you want to install a gas range and haven't had one before, you need to have new gas lines installed."

Consumers may also be eligible for a rebate when they purchase a new electric appliance, including stoves and cooktops. The Inflation Reduction Act includes rebates up to $840 for the purchase of electric appliances.

Is it cheaper to buy a gas or electric stove?

Regular electric stoves and gas ones tend have comparable prices, Hope said. Consumers usually pay a slight premium for induction models.

When deciding whether to buy a gas or electric stove, start-up costs are the main factor consumers should keep in mind. The biggest cost will likely be installing new hardware, such as a gas line or special outlet, if needed, meaning consumers can save money by using the existing energy source, Palmer said.

"In terms of the ongoing costs of gas and electricity, it can vary by location but tend to be somewhat similar, with gas costing slightly less than electricity," Palmer said.

CPSC: 100 deaths now linked to Fisher-Price baby sleepers that were recalled in 2019

Do gas stoves cause respiratory problems? Can gas cause asthma?

Gas stoves emit nitrogen dioxide when in use. Studies have shown the compound s a respiratory irritant that can trigger asthma attacks, Levy said.

"If you put the pieces together, it's pretty clear that having a gas stove in your home and using it is a risk factor for increased asthma attacks," Levy said. "There's strong and growing evidence that it's also a risk factor for developing asthma if you don't already have it."

A December 2022 study found that 12% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. could be attributed to the use of gas stoves.

Exposure to high concentrations of nitrogen dioxide over short periods can aggravate respiratory diseases and lead to hospital admissions and emergency room visits, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Should people with a gas stove worry?

People who have gas stove in their home can take steps to reduce risks from indoor pollution. How much a gas stove contributes to air pollution depends in part on the ventilation in the home, Levy said.

"There are certainly plenty of folks who can't replace (their stove) because they're renters, or it's not economically viable or practical," Levy said. "The first thing you need to do is make sure that ventilation is optimized."

Home cooks can improve ventilation by running a a range hood that vents outdoors while they cook and opening windows in the kitchen, Levy said.

People who live in smaller homes or rent will likely be more impacted from using a gas stove, Levy said.

"As we set policies or give out guidance, we certainly need to think about who who are the highest exposure households and what can we do to reduce their exposure the best way possible," Levy said.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Electric vs gas stoves: What you should know before deciding

Latest Stories

  • Kyle Richards Calls Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Departure 'a Big Loss': 'She Brought a Lot to the Show'

    "It’s very strange to think that she’s gone, and I’m not someone who likes change," Kyle Richards said of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Lisa Rinna

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Purdy leads 49ers to 10th straight win, 38-13 over Cardinals

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular sea

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Athletes, activists to carry torch for Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo

    The flame of the Arctic Winter Games will travel across some of the most northern communities in Alberta this week, on its way to Fort McMurray for the 2023 edition of the event that combines northern sports and culture. The Arctic Winter Games is an international competition for athletes from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, northern Alberta, Alaska, Greenland, Finland and Norway. The event runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in Wood Buffalo and include a myriad of different sports including alpi

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game