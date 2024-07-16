Who should replace Gareth Southgate as England manager? Join The Independent Debate

Gareth Southgate’s England missed out on Euro 2024 glory (Bradley Collyer/PA). (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager, and speculation has already begun about who will take on his job.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe have both been linked with the post in the aftermath of Southgate’s announcement.

The 53-year-old’s tenure came to an end after nearly eight years in charge of the national team, guiding England through four major tournaments.

He oversaw 102 matches, winning 61 and losing just 17, and became the first manager to lead England’s men to two major tournament finals.

But defeats to Italy in 2021 and Luis de la Fuente’s superb Spanish side in Berlin on Sunday left Southgate without a trophy to show for a transformative stint.

Now we want to know if you think it was the right time for Southgate to step down. Who can lead England’s men to victory in the 2026 World Cup?

