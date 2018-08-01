Repeat selections headline MVFC preseason defense

(STATS) - North Dakota State's Robbie Grimsley and Greg Menard and South Dakota State's Christian Rozeboom highlighted the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason defense which was announced Wednesday.

Grimsley, a strong safety, and Rozeboom, a linebacker, were voted to the MVFC first team each of the last two seasons. Menard, a defensive end, was on the first team in 2015 and '16 before he missed last season with an injury.

South Dakota defensive end Darin Greenfield, Western Illinois defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, South Dakota State defensive back Jordan Brown and Southern Illinois punter Lane Reazin also were on the preseason first team after gaining the honor following the 2017 season.

NDSU, the reigning FCS national champion and also a winner of seven straight MVFC titles, tied for the high with five preseason selections, including four on the first team. Indiana State, which went winless last season, also had five - all on the second team.

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE PRESEASON DEFENSE=

First Team

DL - Darin Greenfield, South Dakota, Jr.

DL - Greg Menard, North Dakota State, Sr.

DL - Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois, Sr.

DL - Aaron Steidl, North Dakota State, Sr.

LB - Jabril Cox, North Dakota State, So.

LB - Armand Dellovade, Youngstown State, Sr.

LB - Angelo Garbutt, Missouri State, Jr.

LB - Rickey Neal, Northern Iowa, Sr.

LB - Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State, Jr.

DB - Jordan Brown, South Dakota State, Sr.

DB - Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois, Jr.

DB - Justin Fitzpatrick, Western Illinois, Sr.

DB - Andrew Gray, South Dakota, Sr.

DB - Robbie Grimsley, North Dakota State, Sr.

P - Lane Reazin, Southern Illinois, Jr.

RS - Steve McShane, Western Illinois, Sr.

Second Team

DL - Anthony Knighton, Southern Illinois, So.

DL - Inoke Moala, Indiana State, Jr.

DL - Rex Mosley, Indiana State, Sr.

DL - Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State, Jr.

LB - Jonas Griffith, Indiana State, Jr.

LB - Quentin Moon, Western Illinois, Sr.

LB - Katrell Moss, Indiana State, Sr.

DB - Mitchell Brees, Illinois State, Sr.

DB - Bryce Gibson, Youngstown State, So.

DB - Rondell Green, Indiana State, Sr.

DB - Darius Joseph, Missouri State, Jr.

DB - Xavior Williams, Northern Iowa, So.

P - Brady Schutt, South Dakota, So.

RS - Cade Johnson, South Dakota State, So.