Repeat: Blockchain2022 Experience Gathers Web3 Leaders, Builders and Creators in Miami April 10-11

Blockchain2022 Experience Gathers Web3 Leaders, Builders and Creators in Miami April 10-11

·4 min read
Produced by Layer1 Events and Miami Crypto Experience, the 2-day inclusive conference features interactive experiences, NFT art displays, live entertainment and Blockchain innovations reshaping social, economic, and financial infrastructure

Miami, FL, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Layer1 Events (www.layer1events.com), the premier multifaceted approach to blockchain events and marketing, and Miami Crypto Experience (www.expcrypto.io), the first crypto event endorsed by the City of Miami, and featured in Forbes as a Top 5 NFT Event, today announced the debut of Blockchain2022, an interactive conference bringing together thought leaders driving the growth of blockchain technology and Web 3.0. The event will take place April 10-11, 2022 at the popular James L. Knight Center in Miami. All entrepreneurs, creators, collectors, developers, investors, crypto degens and crypto curious are welcome to attend. Early-bird and VIP tickets are available at www.blockchain2022.miami.

Sponsored by Transform Ventures, Blockchain Wire, and Bizbits, Blockchain2022 will feature five stages with keynotes, fireside chats, and thought-leadership panels around topics such as NFTs, metaverses, DAOs, mining, DeFi, ReFi, interoperability, regulation, and investing.

Initial Speakers include:

  • Brock Pierce, CEO of Helios; Chairman of Bitcoin Foundation; Candidate for Senator of Wyoming

  • Michael Wagner, Co-Founder & CEO of Star Atlas

  • James Haft, Chairman at DLTx

  • Masha Prusso, Marketing for Polygon; Partner at Story Ventures

  • Irina Litchfield, Partner at Percival Capital; BitAngels City Leader Austin

  • Dirk Lueth, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Upland

  • Brad Yasar, CEO, EQIFI

  • Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Ventures; Co-founder of BitAngels

  • Paul Puey, CEO and Co-Founder of Edge

  • Kaitie Zhee, CMO of DLTx

  • Adryenn Ashley, Founder of Foxies NFT; NFT Community Designer at Wow! Is Me, Inc.

  • Ed Prado, CEO/Co-Founder at RAIR Technologies; Founding Partner at Novena

  • Mitchell Dong, CEO at Pythagoras

  • Miles Paschini, CEO of FV Bank

  • Christina Cartagena, Founder of BizBits; Founder of Architechtura; Co-Founder of Miami Crypto Experience

  • Brian Nelson, VP of Surety at Crypto & MSBs; Advisory Board Member at Utah Blockchain Coalition

In addition, Blockchain 2022 will offer signature features like a Bored Ape Yacht Club After Party powered by NFT.tips at the Wharf, BitAngels Breakfast Pitches, NFT Carnival (the first digital gallery event series for non-fungible tokens), Executive Soiree Area, Recovery Zone, Miami Crypto Block Party, Builder Block Experiences, a Vendor Village, Neural Networking, Media Studio, and more.

“Last June, Miami was the epicenter of the crypto world as Bitcoin2021 rolled into town and brought 50,000 people to sunny South Florida for a series of conferences, with the main event being exclusively by and for bitcoin,” said Michael Terpin (AKA The Godfather of Crypto) and Founder of Layer1 Events. “With Bitcoin2022 returning to Miami this April, we decided to create a new conference for everything in crypto that's not bitcoin, including Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, BNB, NFTs and DeFi, in partnership with our friends at Miami Crypto Experience.”

“Ultimately our partnership is about uniting the crypto curious with the crypto veterans, showcasing that Blockchain is more than just Bitcoin, and providing intimate learning and networking opportunities that give people the chance to experience the next big thing first-hand,” said Christina Cartagena, Miami Crypto Experience Co-Founder.

To learn more, sponsor a presentation or party, showcase your art or buy tickets, visit www.blockchain2022.miami or follow @blockconference.

ABOUT BLOCKCHAIN2022

Blockchain 2022 (www.blockchain2022.miami) is an inclusive, interactive conference bringing together thought leaders driving the growth of blockchain technology and Web 3.0. Blockchain2022 does not solely focus on one chain, brand, or demographic and welcomes all entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and creators to experience the latest blockchain innovations and build and network with some of the most influential names in crypto.

ABOUT LAYER1 EVENTS

Layer1 Events (www.layer1events.com) is a multifaceted approach to blockchain events and marketing. Through our various event series offerings, we provide individuals and projects options to meet their goals such as Brand Awareness, Funding, Community Building, Lead-Gen, Education, and Partnerships. Our team of experts has been producing international blockchain events since 2014, including CoinAgenda, BitAngels, NFT Carnival, and Satoshi Salon.

ABOUT MIAMI CRYPTO EXPERIENCE

Miami Crypto Experience (www.expcrypto.io), the first crypto event endorsed by the City of Miami, and featured in Forbes as a Top 5 NFT Event.

CONTACT: Layer1 Events erika (at) transform.pr


